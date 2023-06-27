Technology News

Red Magic 8S Pro With 24GB RAM Scheduled to Launch on July 5: All Details

The Red Magic 8S Pro is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2023 15:54 IST
Red Magic 8S Pro With 24GB RAM Scheduled to Launch on July 5: All Details

Photo Credit: Red Magic

Red Magic 8S Pro is expected to succeed the Red Magic 7S Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Red Magic 8S Pro is expected to sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ OLED display
  • The phone is confirmed to come with 24GB of RAM
  • The company launched the Red Magic 8 Pro with 16GB + 1TB in 2022

Red Magic 8S Pro is confirmed to launch in China on July 5. The phone is expected to succeed the Red Magic 7S Pro, which was released in July 2022. The preceding handset was equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The company also launched the Red Magic 8 Pro last year in January powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The company, on Tuesday, also announced the RAM and processor details of the upcoming Red Magic 8S Pro.

Red Magic revealed on its official Weibo page that the Red Magic 8S Pro will be released on July 5. The company also confirmed on the social media platform that the phone will be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Leading Version SoC. In another post, the company revealed that the phone will come with a whopping 24GB of RAM, without including virtual RAM.

A recent report suggested that leading smartphone companies like Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme are working on handsets with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has also been tipped to launch in July or August with 24GB RAM smartphone.

According to a FoneArena report, the Red Magic 8S Pro is expected to launch with 1TB of UFS 4.0 of inbuilt storage. Notably, the Red Magic 8 Pro is already offered in a 16GB + 1TB option. The phone is expected to sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Red Magic 8S Pro is likely to include a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro camera lens. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor placed under the display.

The Obsidian version of the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro with 12GB + 256GB was marked at $729 (roughly Rs. 59,000) at launch. Meanwhile, the Mercury and Supernova versions with 8GB + 512GB were listed at $899 (roughly Rs. 72,000).

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Red Magic 7S Pro

Red Magic 7S Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1116x2480 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Red Magic 8S Pro, Red Magic 8S Pro Specifications, Red Magic 7S Pro, Red Magic, Nubia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Your Crypto Keys Could Soon Float Safely in Low-Earth Orbit via ‘Space Wallet’ Created by CryptoSat, Dfns
Amazon Prime Video Sets July 6 Release Date for Tamil Original Series Sweet Kaaram Coffee
Red Magic 8S Pro With 24GB RAM Scheduled to Launch on July 5: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  2. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Will Take Place on This Date
  3. Realme Narzo 60 Series With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
  5. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  6. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Images Suggest the Phone Could Look Like This
  8. Japanese Researchers Develop Wearable Robotic Arms to 'Unlock Creativity'
  9. Vivo Y36 vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Volume and Mute Button Layout Leaked: View Images Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G Will Launch in India on July 6: All Details
  2. Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Launch Tipped for September; Price, Specifications Leaked
  3. Microsoft Explored Acquiring Sega, Bungie, Niantic to Strengthen Xbox Game Pass and Mobile Portfolio: Report
  4. iPhone 15 Panel Orders for June Hint at Strong Demand for 2023 iPhone Pro models: DSCC
  5. Red Magic 8S Pro With 24GB RAM Scheduled to Launch on July 5: All Details
  6. Alpine F1 Team Secures Funding From Investor Group Backed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
  7. Realme Narzo 60 Series Renders Tip Martian Horizon Finish, 100-Megapixel Rear Camera
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Get One UI 6.0 Beta in Third Week of July: Report
  9. Amazon Prime Video Sets July 6 Release Date for Tamil Original Series Sweet Kaaram Coffee
  10. Nefarious Anatsa Android Trojan Caught Stealing Banking Information and Performing On-Device Fraud
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.