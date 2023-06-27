Red Magic 8S Pro is confirmed to launch in China on July 5. The phone is expected to succeed the Red Magic 7S Pro, which was released in July 2022. The preceding handset was equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The company also launched the Red Magic 8 Pro last year in January powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The company, on Tuesday, also announced the RAM and processor details of the upcoming Red Magic 8S Pro.

Red Magic revealed on its official Weibo page that the Red Magic 8S Pro will be released on July 5. The company also confirmed on the social media platform that the phone will be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Leading Version SoC. In another post, the company revealed that the phone will come with a whopping 24GB of RAM, without including virtual RAM.

A recent report suggested that leading smartphone companies like Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme are working on handsets with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has also been tipped to launch in July or August with 24GB RAM smartphone.

According to a FoneArena report, the Red Magic 8S Pro is expected to launch with 1TB of UFS 4.0 of inbuilt storage. Notably, the Red Magic 8 Pro is already offered in a 16GB + 1TB option. The phone is expected to sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Red Magic 8S Pro is likely to include a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro camera lens. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor placed under the display.

The Obsidian version of the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro with 12GB + 256GB was marked at $729 (roughly Rs. 59,000) at launch. Meanwhile, the Mercury and Supernova versions with 8GB + 512GB were listed at $899 (roughly Rs. 72,000).

