Nubia, the Chinese smartphone maker, is all set to debut its latest flagship, the Red Magic 8S Pro, next week. The company posted official renders of the device on Wednesday, June 28, which revealed more details about the design of the upcoming handset. The phone's appearance closely resembles that of the Red Magic 8 Pro series, which launched in China in December 2022. Among minor differences, the writing on the back of the handset seems different, along with the details around the cooling fan.

The renders, which were posted on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo, the Red Magic 8S Pro is seen in Black and Silver colourways. Both options also seem have two variants — one with an RGB light for the fan and the other without the RGB light circle. Just like the Red Magic 8 Pro series, the gaming-focused handset has a flat screen and sides.

An alert slider that doubles as a toggle for Game Mode can be seen on the right edge of the phone, with a 3.5mm audio jack seen on the top side. There are two dedicated touch-sensitive buttons on the right shoulder of the phone for gaming as well. The triple rear camera setup is vertically aligned on the top centre of the phone's backside, with an LED flash module above.

The Red Magic 8S Pro is slated for release on July 5, starting first with China. While no other details on the device were made available along with the renders, Nubia announced the RAM and processor details of the upcoming handset earlier this week. The phone will be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Leading Version SoC. The company also revealed that the Red Magic 8S Pro will come with 24GB of RAM, without including virtual RAM.

According to a FoneArena report, the Red Magic 8S Pro is expected to launch with 1TB of UFS 4.0 of inbuilt storage and sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Red Magic 8S Pro will also feature a triple rear camera unit, likely led by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro camera lens. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor placed under the display.

