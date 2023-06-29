Technology News

Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro Official Renders Showcase Design, Colour Variants Ahead of Launch

As of now, the pricing of the device has not been revealed.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 June 2023 18:49 IST
Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro Official Renders Showcase Design, Colour Variants Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

The phone will first be launched in China

Highlights
  • The phone will be launched on July 5
  • The phone will look a lot like the Red Magic 8 Pro series
  • The phone will feature a triple rear camera setup

Nubia, the Chinese smartphone maker, is all set to debut its latest flagship, the Red Magic 8S Pro, next week. The company posted official renders of the device on Wednesday, June 28, which revealed more details about the design of the upcoming handset. The phone's appearance closely resembles that of the Red Magic 8 Pro series, which launched in China in December 2022. Among minor differences, the writing on the back of the handset seems different, along with the details around the cooling fan.

The renders, which were posted on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo, the Red Magic 8S Pro is seen in Black and Silver colourways. Both options also seem have two variants — one with an RGB light for the fan and the other without the RGB light circle. Just like the Red Magic 8 Pro series, the gaming-focused handset has a flat screen and sides.

An alert slider that doubles as a toggle for Game Mode can be seen on the right edge of the phone, with a 3.5mm audio jack seen on the top side. There are two dedicated touch-sensitive buttons on the right shoulder of the phone for gaming as well. The triple rear camera setup is vertically aligned on the top centre of the phone's backside, with an LED flash module above.

The Red Magic 8S Pro is slated for release on July 5, starting first with China. While no other details on the device were made available along with the renders, Nubia announced the RAM and processor details of the upcoming handset earlier this week. The phone will be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Leading Version SoC. The company also revealed that the Red Magic 8S Pro will come with 24GB of RAM, without including virtual RAM.

According to a FoneArena report, the Red Magic 8S Pro is expected to launch with 1TB of UFS 4.0 of inbuilt storage and sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Red Magic 8S Pro will also feature a triple rear camera unit, likely led by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro camera lens. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor placed under the display.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nubia, Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro, Red Magic 8S Pro Renders
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 782G SoC; Set to Launch on July 5

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro Official Renders Showcase Design, Colour Variants Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Confirmed to Get This Processor Ahead of Launch
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch: See Here
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  5. Barbie to Oppenheimer: The 10 Biggest Movies in July
  6. Realme Buds Wireless 3 Will Debut in India on This Date
  7. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 India Variants RAM, Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Images Suggest It May Look Like This Phone
  10. Here’s When Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Will Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro Official Renders Showcase Design, Colour Variants Ahead of Launch
  2. Honor Magic V2 Foldable Smartphone Launch Date Set For July 12: Report
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 782G SoC; Set to Launch on July 5
  4. Itel P40+ With 7,000mAh Battery to Launch in India Soon at Under Rs. 9,000: All Details
  5. Beats Studio Pro Battery, Features and Price Leaked; Could Beat Apple AirPods Max Battery: Report
  6. Cat Pain Detector: This AI-Powered App Can Detect if Your Cat Is in Pain
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Design Officially Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch: All Details
  8. Microsoft President Brad Smith Reiterates Call for Faster AI Regulation, Courts Regulators in Europe
  9. Mastercard to Explore Tokenised Bank Deposit Services as It Gears to Dig Deeper into Crypto
  10. Realme Buds Wireless 3 India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Option Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.