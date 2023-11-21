Technology News
WhatsApp Rolling Out Ability to Link Email Address to Account: How It Works

WhatsApp just made it easier for you to sign in to your account using your email address when your phone isn't available.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2023 16:10 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp began testing the email address feature earlier this month

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is rolling out an email address feature to all iOS users
  • The messaging platform is adding another method for users to log in
  • WhatsApp says email addresses will remain private
WhatsApp is rolling out an update that allows users on iOS to link their email address to their WhatsApp account. The messaging app currently allows users to log in to their account using their registered phone number — adding an email address will allow for an additional avenue of access to WhatsApp. Email addresses will not be visible to contacts, and adding one can prove useful when it is not possible to receive an SMS code to log in to WhatsApp.

As part of the update to WhatsApp for iOS 2.23.24.70 (via WABetaInfo), the messaging service has started prompting users to add their email address to their WhatsApp account. A message inside the app says "Email helps you access your account. It isn't visible to others." Once you enter your email address, you will need to enter a verification code sent for confirmation.

In order to add your email address to your account, you should make sure you are running the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store on your iPhone. After installing the WhatsApp for iOS 2.23.24.70 update, head to the settings menu and tap Account > Email address in order to add your email address. The feature was previously spotted on the beta versions of the app for Android and iOS earlier this month. 

After linking an email address to your account, you should be able to receive verification codes via your email address which can come in handy if you are unable to receive SMS codes due to network issues or other technical difficulties. However, WhatsApp will continue to use your phone number as your primary identifier on the app and the email address will remain a private way for the service to send authentication codes.

There's no word on when the same feature will roll out to all Android users on the stable channel. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that it is currently available to beta testers on Android and linking an email address works as advertised. Users can expect the Meta-owned messaging service to roll out the email address linking feature to users on Android in the coming days.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
