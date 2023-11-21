Asus ROG Phone 8 series will likely launch soon. It is expected to include the base ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro, and ROG Phone 8 Ultra. The purported series is said to succeed the ROG Phone 7 lineup, which was unveiled in April this year. It came with a ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate models. The company has not yet announced the launch timeline of the ROG Phone 8 models. Details about the phones have been leaked previously and Asus has so far confirmed the processor details of the handsets. Recently, the high-end Ultimate model was spotted on the 3C certification site, and now the phone has also been listed on Geekbench.

An Asus model, speculated to be the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate has been listed on Geekbench with the model number ‘ASUS_AI2401_D,' on November 20. The phone is seen with a processor that scored 2,235 points on the single-core test and 7,098 points on the multi-core test. The numbers correspond to that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which the company has already confirmed for the ROG Phone 8 series.

The listing further suggests that the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate will likely come with up to 24GB of RAM and run Android 14 with ROG UI on top. The phone has previously been spotted on the 3C certification site, which suggested that the top-of-the-line ROG Phone 8 model could support 65W fast charging and 5G connectivity.

Notably, an Asus phone with the model number ‘ASUS_AI2401_A' listed on September 26 was spotted on Geekbench previously. The phone is seen with 16GB of RAM and is also said to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This could be the base or the Pro model of the ROG Phone 8 series.

The ROG Phone 7 models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs paired with Adreno 740 GPUs, and are available in a Storm White colourway. The base model is offered in an additional Phantom Black option. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is said to increase the performance of the phones by up to 30 percent over the preceding SoCs.

