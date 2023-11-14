Red Magic 9 Pro series has been confirmed to launch on November 23. The lineup is said to succeed the Red Magic 8 Pro series, which was introduced in China in January this year. The base Red Magic 8 Pro carries a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the key specifications of the upcoming Red Magic 9 Pro series of smartphones have been tipped. Nubia has also claimed that the phones will arrive with significant upgrades over the preceding models. Now, the company has teased the design of the Red Magic 9 Pro series.

In a series of Weibo posts, Nubia teased the design of the upcoming Red Magic 9 Pro series. The company calls it the “ultimate form of a candy bar phone” (translated from Chinese). The most noticeable feature in the teasers is the absence of camera bumps, which means that the camera most likely sits flush with the body. The phone measures 8.9mm in thickness, according to the company.

Nubia has claimed that the back panel of the Red Magic 9 Pro has been put through several processes to achieve the integrated back glass and lens glass design which also claims to be wear-resistant and scratch-resistant alongside offering ideal “light transmission and polarising effect” (translated from Chinese).

The company further explained that the flat, bump-less back has been achieved through customising and restructuring the camera components. Besides improved image quality, the Red Magic 9 Pro also claims to boast a bigger battery and a better heat dissipation system over its preceding models.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has suggested that the Red Magic 9 Pro could sport a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 1/1.57-inch primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). He added that the ultra-wide-angle lens could carry a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor, the same one that is featured in the iQoo 12 and Xiaomi 14 models.

The design teased today backs up the claims made earlier by Nubia officials, which said that the Red Magic 9 Pro will bring many surprises like design, performance, battery life, and display upgrades. Previously, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number NX769J. It is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and run on Android 14-based RedMagic OS.

