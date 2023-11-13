Red Magic 9 Pro series has been confirmed to launch soon. The phone is said to succeed the Red Magic 8 Pro, which was unveiled in China in January this year. The Magic 8 Pro was powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and packed a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the upcoming Red Magic 9 Pro was recently spotted on benchmarking and certification sites. Key details of the phone have also been tipped earlier. Now, Nubia has confirmed the launch date of the Red Magic 9 Pro series and the company president has teased some features of the phones.

In a Weibo post, Nubia confirmed that the Red Magic 9 Pro series will launch on November 23 in China at 2pm Beijing time (11:30am IST). The phone has also been spotted on Geekbench with the model number NX769J. It is tipped to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and run on Android 14-based RedMagic OS.

In another Weibo post, Nubia President Ni Fei stated that the Red Magic 9 Pro series will have “great surprises” in store in multiple aspects, including design, performance, battery life, and screen. Meanwhile, a Mydrivers report says that the phones are likely to come with hidden under-display front cameras and therefore, notchless displays.

The report also adds that the Red Magic 9 Pro series will come with a new ICE magic cooling system, which is claimed to be the industry's first 3D ice-level VC heat dissipation system. It is expected to significantly improve heat loss efficiency over the usual single-chip VC and dual-chip VC systems.

Notably, the Red Magic 8 Pro came with Nubia's ICE 11 system, that had a restyled 20,000 RPM fan to increase airflow. The phone was also equipped with the Cube Performance Optimiser that claimed to offer stable frame rates and low power usage.

