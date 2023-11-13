Technology News
Red Magic 9 Pro Series Launch Date Set for November 23; Key Specifications, Features Tipped

Red Magic 9 Pro is expected to succeed the Red Magic 8 Pro.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 November 2023 16:53 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/Nubia

Red Magic 9 Pro is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Highlights
  • Red Magic 9 Pro is likely to ship with Android 14-based Redmagic OS
  • The gaming smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The Red Magic 9 Pro 2 could come in a 12GB RAM option
Red Magic 9 Pro series has been confirmed to launch soon. The phone is said to succeed the Red Magic 8 Pro, which was unveiled in China in January this year. The Magic 8 Pro was powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and packed a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the upcoming Red Magic 9 Pro was recently spotted on benchmarking and certification sites. Key details of the phone have also been tipped earlier. Now, Nubia has confirmed the launch date of the Red Magic 9 Pro series and the company president has teased some features of the phones.

In a Weibo post, Nubia confirmed that the Red Magic 9 Pro series will launch on November 23 in China at 2pm Beijing time (11:30am IST). The phone has also been spotted on Geekbench with the model number NX769J. It is tipped to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and run on Android 14-based RedMagic OS.

In another Weibo post, Nubia President Ni Fei stated that the Red Magic 9 Pro series will have “great surprises” in store in multiple aspects, including design, performance, battery life, and screen. Meanwhile, a Mydrivers report says that the phones are likely to come with hidden under-display front cameras and therefore, notchless displays.

The report also adds that the Red Magic 9 Pro series will come with a new ICE magic cooling system, which is claimed to be the industry's first 3D ice-level VC heat dissipation system. It is expected to significantly improve heat loss efficiency over the usual single-chip VC and dual-chip VC systems.

Notably, the Red Magic 8 Pro came with Nubia's ICE 11 system, that had a restyled 20,000 RPM fan to increase airflow. The phone was also equipped with the Cube Performance Optimiser that claimed to offer stable frame rates and low power usage.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1116x2480 pixels
Further reading: Red Magic 9 Pro, Red Magic 9 Pro series, Red Magic 9 Pro launch, Red Magic 9 Pro specifications, Nubia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Growing Metaverse Platform Zep Chooses Near Protocol to Create Games, Boost Userbase
