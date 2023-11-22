Technology News

Red Magic 9 Pro May Launch Globally After Debut in China: Watch Official Teaser

Red Magic 9 Pro series is confirmed to launch in China on November 23.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 November 2023 18:54 IST
Photo Credit: Red Magic

Red Magic 9 Pro models support 165W wired “magic flash charging”

Highlights
  • Red Magic 9 Pro will succeed the Red Magic 8 Pro
  • The lineup is said to come with a base and a Plus model
  • The base Red Magic 9 Pro will sport a BOE Q9+ panel
Red Magic 9 Pro series could soon be launched in global markets. The handsets are confirmed to launch on November 23 in China. The Red Magic 9 Pro series will succeed the company's 8 Pro lineup, which was introduced in January this year. Those models are equipped with 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets. The Red Magic 9 Pro series is said to come with considerable upgrades over the preceding models. The company has already revealed the design of the Red Magic 9 Pro phones and also teased the key specifications of the handsets that will launch in China on Thursday.

The company shared a teaser on X (formerly called Twitter) where the back of the Red Magic 9 Pro can be seen. The short three-second video with just the number “9” in the caption shows the model with the number ‘09' in red near the camera module on the top left corner of the rear panel of the smartphone. The inbuilt cooling fan with a custom RGB lighting effect is seen just below the camera module. So far, all details about the Red Magic 9 Pro have officially been shared via Weibo, the Chinese microblogging site. The teaser on X suggests that one — or both — of the Red Magic 9 Pro models will see a global launch soon.

In China, the Red Magic 9 Pro models are set to launch in Dark Night Knight, Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night, and Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wing (translated from Chinese) colour options with hidden under-display front cameras and a notch-less design on November 23 at 2pm local time (11.30am IST).

The base Red Magic 9 Pro has been confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. It will run Android 14-based Red Magic OS 9.0 out-of-the-box. The phone is said to carry BOE Q9+ panels to ensure a better display performance than preceding models.

The Red Magic 9 Pro models will also be equipped with Nubia's self-developed Red Core R2 Pro gaming chips that claim to improve the gaming experience for users by extending the customisation options. It is said to support 165W wired “magic flash charging”, which claims to charge the handsets from zero to 100 in just 16 minutes.

Sucharita Ganguly
