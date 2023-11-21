Technology News
Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 11 series is capable of charging at temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2023 13:38 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 11 Pro will have a ProXDR display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 11 is confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
  • Both models will offer 80W fast charging support
  • Oppo Reno 11 series will go official on November 23
Oppo will release the Reno 11 series on November 23, but ahead of it, the Chinese smartphone brand has released multiple teasers offering a sneak peek into the specifications of the upcoming lineup. The Oppo Reno 11 Pro is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro will come with 80W charging support. Oppo is also promising a 48-month free battery replacement plan for early buyers of the new lineup.

The brand has released a couple of posters on Weibo to disclose more details about the Oppo Reno 11 series. As mentioned, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro is confirmed to run on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This corroborates past leaks. Additionally, the handset is teased to get a ProXDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600nits of peak brightness, and 1.5K resolution.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 11 is also confirmed to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood. The handset is promised to support the ultra-high frame rate of 120 frames while playing Honor of Kings games. It is claimed to offer up to 9.7 hours of playtime on a single charge. 

Early buyers of the Oppo Reno 11 series will benefit from a four-year battery replacement programme. This would allow users to avail of free battery replacements if the battery health percentage drops below 80 percent within the timeframe. Both models will offer 80W fast charging support and they are claimed to be capable of charging at minus 20 degrees Celsius. Oppo's new lossless memory compression feature is said to help save up to 45GB of storage space in the new models. Further, Oppo is promising 48 months of smooth performance for the handsets.

The Oppo Reno 11 series will go official on November 23. The launch event will be held in China at 2:00pm local time (11:30am IST). Oppo Pad Air 2 tablet will also debut alongside the new smartphones. They are currently available for pre-reservations in China.

Oppo has revealed four colourways of the Reno 11 series — Fluorite blue, Moonstone, Turquoise, and Obsidian black (translated from Chinese). The handsets will ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 on top. The vanilla model is teased to pack a 50-megapixel SLR-level portrait lens and a 32-megapixel sensor with 47mm focal length.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 11 series, Oppo, Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Oppo Reno 11 Specifications, Oppo Reno 11 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
