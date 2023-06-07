Technology News
Redmi 12 4G is said to be priced at $155 (roughly Rs. 12,700).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2023 18:49 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 12 4G is likely to succeed Redmi 10 (pictured)

Highlights
  • It is tipped to come in midnight black, polar silver, and sky blue shades
  • Redmi 12 could feature 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Redmi 12 doesn't have a launch date yet

Redmi 12 4G has surfaced online in an unboxing video ahead of its launch. The unofficial video gives us a glimpse at the design of the phone and its possible price and specifications. The purported Redmi 12 is seen with a hole-punch cutout on the display and is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. The 4G smartphone could be offered in three different colour options. The Redmi 12 is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with Newzonly, leaked an unboxing video of the Redmi 12 4G. As per the leak, the handset will go on sale in the next 10 days with a price tag of $155 (roughly Rs. 12,700). It is said to be offered in midnight black, polar silver, and sky blue shades.

The alleged video of Redmi 12 4G shows off the retail box of the handset. It is shown in a sky blue colour option with a hole-punch display design. As per the video, the power button and volume rockers are arranged on the left spine of the smartphone, while the sim tray is seen on the right. It appears to have an AI-backed triple rear camera setup and LED flash as well.

Redmi 12 4G specifications (expected)

Redmi 12 is tipped to feature a 6.79-inch full-HD LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is said to run on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. The handset is expected to come with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone could include an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Redmi 12 was recently spotted on Redmi's official Portugal website. The listing confirmed a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support on the handset. It is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The purported smartphone is expected to succeed the Redmi 10. The latter was launched in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi 12 4G, Redmi 12, Redmi 12 Price, Redmi 12 Specifications, Redmi 10, Xiaomi, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Searches for Crypto-Related Keywords Fall to Lowest Point in 29 Months: Details

