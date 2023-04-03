Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G has been unveiled in Indonesia as the latest addition to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 12 series. The smartphone was launched alongside the Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G comes as a toned-down version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and is powered by an 8nm Snapdragon 732G SoC. It features an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and has a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The new handset carries speakers with Dolby Atmos and offers Dolby Vision support.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G price

Price details of Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G are still under wraps. It is confirmed to go on sale in the country starting in May following the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12. All variants of the Redmi Note 12 series are confirmed to get 15 month warranty as well.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G price starts at IDR 4,599,000 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the price of Redmi Note 12 starts at IDR 2,599,000 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole-punch design and supports Dolby Vision. The smartphone is powered by an 8nm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For optics, Xiaomi has packed a triple rear camera unit on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G. The camera setup includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor. The rear camera supports 4K video recording. It also includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro carries a 5,000mAh battery with 67W Turbo fast charging support.

