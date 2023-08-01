Redmi 12 series was launched in India today in a 4G and a 5G variant. The Redmi 12 4G model comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, whereas the Redmi 12 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphones are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with 18W wired fast charging support. The handsets run on Android-based MIUI 14 OS out-of-the-box.

Redmi 12 4G, Redmi 12 5G price in India, availability

The base 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi 12 4G is priced at Rs. 8,999, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is set at Rs. 10,999. The prices include a bank offer or an exchange discount of Rs. 1,000. The model is available in Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue colour options.

Offered in similar colourways, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi 12 5G is listed at Rs. 10,999, while the 6GB + 128GB variant and the 8GB + 256GB variant are marked at Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. These variants also include bank or loyalty discounts.

The Redmi 12 series phones will be available for sale in the country starting August 4 at 12 noon IST, via the official Redmi website, Mi Home, Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi partner retail stores.

Redmi 12 4G, Redmi 12 5G specifications, features

Both Redmi 12 variants sport a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness level of 450 nits. The screens come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. They boot Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

The Redmi 12 4G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, the Redmi 12 5G comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of USF 2.2 onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB with a micro-SD card. The phones support virtual RAM extensions of up to 12GB and 16GB, respectively.

In the camera department, the Redmi 12 4G carries a triple rear camera unit. It includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro sensor. On the other hand, the Redmi 12 5G comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Both handsets have an 8-megapixel front camera placed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The Redmi 12 series phones pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. Apart from respective 4G and 5G connectivity, the phones also support WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, v5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handsets are equipped with 3.5mm audio jacks and side-mounted fingerprint sensors. They come with an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. Weighing 199 grams, the phones measure 168.60mm x 76.28mm x 8.17mm in size.

