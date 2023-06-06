Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Tipped to Feature Periscope Cameras With Up to 5x Optical Zoom

Xiaomi 14 is tipped to feature a periscope telephoto camera with 3.9x optical zoom.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 June 2023 17:50 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Pro is likely to succeed the Xiaomi 13 Pro (above)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The Pro model could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit

Xiaomi 14 Pro is reportedly in the works and it is anticipated to go official in November this year alongside the Xiaomi 14. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to confirm any details regarding the Xiaomi 14 series, but ahead of it, a known tipster from China has shared some camera specifications of the handsets online. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are said to come with periscope zoom cameras. Qualcomm's next-generation flagship SoC is expected to power the handsets. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) in his latest post on Weibo claimed that cameras on Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro would offer periscope zoom capabilities. The periscope telephoto camera of Xiaomi 14 Pro is said to offer 5x optical zoom with 115mm focal length. The regular Xiaomi 14 on the other hand, is expected to feature a periscope telephoto camera with 3.9x optical zoom and 90mm focal length. However, the pixel-count and the number of camera sensors are unknown at this moment.

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro will run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Pro model could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging support. It is said to carry WLG High-Lens cameras as well.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 are likely to succeed the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 that were launched earlier this year. The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit, that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor.

The triple rear camera setup of the Xiaomi 13 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Versatile camera setup with impressive features
  • Top-notch display
  • Powerful performance
  • Good battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bad
  • On the heavier side
  • No official IP rating in India
  • Software support not as competitive as rivals
Read detailed Xiaomi 13 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Specifications, Xiaomi 14 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
