Xiaomi 14 Pro is reportedly in the works and it is anticipated to go official in November this year alongside the Xiaomi 14. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to confirm any details regarding the Xiaomi 14 series, but ahead of it, a known tipster from China has shared some camera specifications of the handsets online. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are said to come with periscope zoom cameras. Qualcomm's next-generation flagship SoC is expected to power the handsets. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) in his latest post on Weibo claimed that cameras on Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro would offer periscope zoom capabilities. The periscope telephoto camera of Xiaomi 14 Pro is said to offer 5x optical zoom with 115mm focal length. The regular Xiaomi 14 on the other hand, is expected to feature a periscope telephoto camera with 3.9x optical zoom and 90mm focal length. However, the pixel-count and the number of camera sensors are unknown at this moment.

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro will run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Pro model could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging support. It is said to carry WLG High-Lens cameras as well.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 are likely to succeed the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 that were launched earlier this year. The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit, that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor.

The triple rear camera setup of the Xiaomi 13 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

