Redmi 12 5G India launch is set for Tuesday, August 1, the Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Thursday (July 27). The launch of the new 5G smartphone will take place alongside the debut of Redmi 12 4G. The latter was announced in select markets last year. The Redmi 12 5G is teased to come with a larger display with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is confirmed to pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The 4G variant of Redmi 12 runs on MediaTek G88 SoC.

The official Redmi India account on Twitter announced the launch date of Redmi 12 5G. The company teased that the phone would be announced in the country on Tuesday, August 1. Redmi has revealed the design and a few specifications of the handset via a dedicated landing page on its website. It is seen flaunting a curved display with a hole punch cutout at the centre and a crystal glass design with a dual rear camera unit. It is claimed to come with the biggest display on a Redmi phone.

The all-new #Redmi12 5G sets its Global Debut in India with a grand launch on the 1st of August!



So, get set to embrace the future of connectivity and join the #5GRevolution.



Get notified: https://t.co/1HRlU9XHr3 pic.twitter.com/vSC250Q7kc — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 27, 2023

Redmi 12 5G is teased to debut in a Moonstone shade with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum 256GB of onboard storage. The memory can be expanded up to 16GB using the Virtual RAM feature. It is confirmed to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 12 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12R, which was unveiled in China last month with a price tag of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC under the hood and features a 6.79-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast-charging support

Redmi 12 5G's launch will take place alongside the Redmi 12 4G. The 4G variant is confirmed to be offered in Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue shades. It will pack up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It is confirmed to house a 5,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 12 4G was initially launched in Europe with a starting price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. In Thailand, it debuted for THB 5,299 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.