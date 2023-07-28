Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 12 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1 Alongside Redmi 12 4G; Specifications Teased

Redmi 12 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1 Alongside Redmi 12 4G; Specifications Teased

Redmi 12 5G is teased to debut in a Moonstone shade with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum 256GB of onboard storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2023 13:27 IST
Redmi 12 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1 Alongside Redmi 12 4G; Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 12 5G is seen flaunting a curved display with a hole punch cutout at the centre

Highlights
  • There will be a 50-megapixel primary rear camera on the Redmi 12 5G
  • Redmi 12 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12R,
  • The 4G variant is confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery

Redmi 12 5G India launch is set for Tuesday, August 1, the Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Thursday (July 27). The launch of the new 5G smartphone will take place alongside the debut of Redmi 12 4G. The latter was announced in select markets last year. The Redmi 12 5G is teased to come with a larger display with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is confirmed to pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The 4G variant of Redmi 12 runs on MediaTek G88 SoC.

The official Redmi India account on Twitter announced the launch date of Redmi 12 5G. The company teased that the phone would be announced in the country on Tuesday, August 1. Redmi has revealed the design and a few specifications of the handset via a dedicated landing page on its website. It is seen flaunting a curved display with a hole punch cutout at the centre and a crystal glass design with a dual rear camera unit. It is claimed to come with the biggest display on a Redmi phone.

Redmi 12 5G is teased to debut in a Moonstone shade with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum 256GB of onboard storage. The memory can be expanded up to 16GB using the Virtual RAM feature. It is confirmed to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 12 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12R, which was unveiled in China last month with a price tag of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC under the hood and features a 6.79-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast-charging support

Redmi 12 5G's launch will take place alongside the Redmi 12 4G. The 4G variant is confirmed to be offered in Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue shades. It will pack up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It is confirmed to house a 5,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 12 4G was initially launched in Europe with a starting price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. In Thailand, it debuted for THB 5,299 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 5G Specifications, Redmi 12, Redmi 12 4G, Redmi, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Down Amid Rise in Value of Stablecoins
US Chipmaker AMD to Invest $400 Million in India Over Next 5 Years, Will Set Up Design Centre in Bengaluru

Related Stories

Redmi 12 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1 Alongside Redmi 12 4G; Specifications Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Kuo
  2. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Debut With These Hiked Price Tags
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  4. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro India Price Teased, to Launch on August 3: All Details
  6. Honor 90 Will Reportedly Launch in India in September at This Price
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Could Support These 9 Features With the New Action Button
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price in India Revealed: See Here
  9. RBI to Deploy eRupee CBDC Payments via UPI QR Codes Soon: All Details
  10. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch Timeline Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. China’s BYD Tells India JV Partner It Wants to Drop $1 Billion EV Investment Plan
  2. Semiconductor Firms to Get 50 Percent Financial Assistance for Setting Up Manufacturing Unit in India: PM Modi
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Offers Tap to Pay Feature in India for Contactless Payments
  4. Formula E Gen3 Race Car Breaks Indoor Land Speed World Record
  5. Sequoia Capital Downsizes Crypto-Focussed Fund by 65 Percent Amid Market Slump: Report
  6. Honor 90 to Launch in India in September, Could Be Priced Around Rs. 45,000: Report
  7. Redmi 12 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1 Alongside Redmi 12 4G; Specifications Teased
  8. US Chipmaker AMD to Invest $400 Million in India Over Next 5 Years, Will Set Up Design Centre in Bengaluru
  9. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Down Amid Rise in Value of Stablecoins
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Bringing Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.