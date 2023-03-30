Technology News
Redmi Note 12 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 12 4G is equipped with a Snapdragon 685 SoC

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 March 2023 15:19 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 12 4G is offered in Lunar Black, Frosted Ice Blue, and Sunrise Gold colours

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 4G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The phone is the latest in the Redmi Note 12 series to launch in Inida
  • It comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS2.2 storage

Redmi Note 12 4G has been officially launched in India. The Redmi Note 12 lineup, now available globally, includes four models — the Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G, and the newly announced Redmi Note 12 4G. Redmi Note 12 4G is the latest Note 12 series phone to launch in India as the other three devices were previously released in the country. The company also recently launched the Redmi Note 12 Turbo handset with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset in China. The Turbo model also came in a Harry Potter special variant, but the company has not yet said anything about the global or Indian release of the Note 12 Turbo.

Redmi Note 12 4G price in India, availability

Available in two storage variants, the 6GB + 64GB model of the Redmi Note 12 4G is priced at Rs. 14,999. Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on purchase using ICICI bank cards, bringing the price down to Rs. 13,999. The company is also offering a loyalty discount of Rs. 1,500.

The 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Note 12 4G is priced at Rs. 16,999, with similar discount offers available as the lower-end variant. The phone is offered in three colour options - Lunar Black, Frosted Ice Blue, and Sunrise Gold. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting April 6 at 12 PM IST through Amazon, the official mi.com website, and retail stores.

Redmi Note 12 4G specifications, features

The 4G-supported dual nano SIM Redmi Note 12 4G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The smartphone boots Android 13-based MIUI 14.

Powered by a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC with an integrated Adreno 610 GPU, the Redmi Note 12 4G smartphone also comes equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage, which is expandable by microSD card up to 1TB.

The newly-launched Redmi smartphone features a triple rear camera unit housed in a rectangular module on the top-left of the back panel, that also houses an LED flash unit. The rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Housed in a centrally aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display, the Redmi Note 12 4G has a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, the handset supports GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port as well. For security, the Redmi Note 12 4G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor in place on the right side edge of the device.

Redmi's Note 12 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33W fast charging support. The phone comes with an IP53 rating, weighs 183.5 grams, and measures 165.66mm x 75.96mm x 7.85mm in size.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
