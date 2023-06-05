Technology News

Xiaomi Pad 6 India Launch Scheduled for June 13; Snapdragon 870 SoC Teased

Xiaomi Pad 6 was launched in China in April with a starting price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2023 14:07 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 6 features Dolby Vision-certified display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 6 launch date in India has been announced
  • The tablet supports input through Xiaomi Smart Pen second generation
  • Xiaomi Pad 6 run on Android 13-based MIUI 14

Xiaomi Pad 6 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC was launched in China in April alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Now, the Android tablet has been confirmed to launch in India on June 13. It is teased to come in at least two different colour options with Dolby Vision-certified display and Dolby Atmos-supported audio system. It will support the Xiaomi Smart Pen stylus as well. The Xiaomi Pad 6 runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and is backed by an 8,840mAh battery with 33W charging support.

The Chinese electronics brand today (June 5), announced the official launch date of the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India via Twitter. The Android tablet is scheduled to launch in the country on June 13. Xiaomi is teasing the specifications of the tablet via a dedicated landing page on its website.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is listed to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC with support for Xiaomi Smart Pen second generation. It is teased to come in at least two different colour options with Dolby Vision-certified display and Dolby Atmos-supported speakers. It will measure 6.55mm thin build with 490 grams weight.

However, the price details of the Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 6 are unknown at this moment. Interested customers can click the “Notify Me” button on the website to get updates about its launch and availability.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 was launched in China in April with a starting price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant in Black, Gold, and Far Mountain Blue colour options (translated from Chinese).

It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and features an 11-inch 2.8K (1,800x2,880 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The tablet offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3 storage. It includes a 13-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front sensor. The tablet is backed by an 8,840mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi Pad 6 Specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Fans Rejoice in AI-Generated Beatles Music as Music Studios File Copyright Claims

