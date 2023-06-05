Xiaomi Pad 6 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC was launched in China in April alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Now, the Android tablet has been confirmed to launch in India on June 13. It is teased to come in at least two different colour options with Dolby Vision-certified display and Dolby Atmos-supported audio system. It will support the Xiaomi Smart Pen stylus as well. The Xiaomi Pad 6 runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and is backed by an 8,840mAh battery with 33W charging support.

The Chinese electronics brand today (June 5), announced the official launch date of the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India via Twitter. The Android tablet is scheduled to launch in the country on June 13. Xiaomi is teasing the specifications of the tablet via a dedicated landing page on its website.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is listed to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC with support for Xiaomi Smart Pen second generation. It is teased to come in at least two different colour options with Dolby Vision-certified display and Dolby Atmos-supported speakers. It will measure 6.55mm thin build with 490 grams weight.

However, the price details of the Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 6 are unknown at this moment. Interested customers can click the “Notify Me” button on the website to get updates about its launch and availability.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 was launched in China in April with a starting price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant in Black, Gold, and Far Mountain Blue colour options (translated from Chinese).

It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and features an 11-inch 2.8K (1,800x2,880 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The tablet offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3 storage. It includes a 13-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front sensor. The tablet is backed by an 8,840mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.