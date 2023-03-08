Redmi has added a new colour variant for the Redmi 10 that was launched in India last year. The smartphone company has launched a new Sunrise Orange colour variant of the Redmi 10 in the country. The phone comes with similar features as the existing Redmi 10. It sports a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone runs on Android 11 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of inbuilt storage.

Redmi 10 Sunrise Orange price in India, availability

The Redmi 10 Sunrise Orange variant price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage model. The handset is available for sale via Flipkart.

Redmi 10 Sunrise Orange specifications

The Redmi 10 runs on Android 11 and supports dual SIM (Nano). The smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with up to 400 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Redmi 10 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with an Adreno 610 GPU and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the phone packs a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. There is also an LED flash on the rear panel. For selfies and video chats, it comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has an accelerometer, ambient light, a proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Redmi 10 is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset measures 169.59x76.56x9.13mm and weighs 203 grams.

