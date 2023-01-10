Technology News

Redmi 12C to Launch in India in February, May Get MediaTek Helio G85 SoC: Report

Redmi has yet to provide official confirmation of the Redmi 12C's global launch.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2023 19:31 IST
Redmi 12C to Launch in India in February, May Get MediaTek Helio G85 SoC: Report

Photo Credit: Mi.com

The smartphone has a polycarbonate body and plastic frame available in four colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi 12C launched in China in December 2022
  • It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  • The Redmi 12C also comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ resolution display

Redmi 12C was launched as a low-cost smartphone in China late last year. According to a new report, the phone will be available in India next month. The Indian unit should have the same design and specifications as the Chinese variant. The Redmi 12C is expected to be released in India before the MWC 2023 in Barcelona, which is scheduled to take place between February 27 and March 2. It will most likely have the same hardware configuration as its Chinese counterpart. The Redmi 12C, the successor to the Redmi 10C, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

According to a 91mobiles report, the Redmi 12C will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with a Mali-G52 GPU. It will have up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Redmi 12C that launched in China features a 6.71-inch HD+ (1,650x720 pixel) display with a 20:6:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The phone also sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary and a 0.08-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi 12C's official global launch date, Indian pricing, and other details are still unknown. The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB charging port for its 5,000mAh battery. A 10W charging adapter is included with the Redmi 12C.

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model of the recently launched Redmi 12C budget smartphone costs CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,400). The 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model costs CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,600), while the top-tier 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,800).

The Redmi 12C comes with a hybrid dual SIM (Nano) slot. The device has LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 flash memory. The Redmi 12C's storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card on all three internal storage variants. The back of the phone has a square cutout that houses a pill-shaped single camera and an LED flash. A fingerprint scanner for biometric verification is located next to the camera module.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi's budget offering is available for purchase in China via the company's official sale website, Mi.com. The Redmi 12C is available in four different colours: Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender (translated). The smartphone has very thin bezels. The chin, on the other hand, is quite thick.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 12C

Redmi 12C

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.71-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1650 pixels
