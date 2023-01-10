Redmi 12C was launched as a low-cost smartphone in China late last year. According to a new report, the phone will be available in India next month. The Indian unit should have the same design and specifications as the Chinese variant. The Redmi 12C is expected to be released in India before the MWC 2023 in Barcelona, which is scheduled to take place between February 27 and March 2. It will most likely have the same hardware configuration as its Chinese counterpart. The Redmi 12C, the successor to the Redmi 10C, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

According to a 91mobiles report, the Redmi 12C will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with a Mali-G52 GPU. It will have up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Redmi 12C that launched in China features a 6.71-inch HD+ (1,650x720 pixel) display with a 20:6:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The phone also sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary and a 0.08-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi 12C's official global launch date, Indian pricing, and other details are still unknown. The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB charging port for its 5,000mAh battery. A 10W charging adapter is included with the Redmi 12C.

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model of the recently launched Redmi 12C budget smartphone costs CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,400). The 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model costs CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,600), while the top-tier 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,800).

The Redmi 12C comes with a hybrid dual SIM (Nano) slot. The device has LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 flash memory. The Redmi 12C's storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card on all three internal storage variants. The back of the phone has a square cutout that houses a pill-shaped single camera and an LED flash. A fingerprint scanner for biometric verification is located next to the camera module.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi's budget offering is available for purchase in China via the company's official sale website, Mi.com. The Redmi 12C is available in four different colours: Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender (translated). The smartphone has very thin bezels. The chin, on the other hand, is quite thick.

