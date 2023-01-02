Technology News

Redmi 12C With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details

Redmi 12C has arrived in China in four colour options Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 January 2023 17:18 IST
Photo Credit: Mi.com

Redmi 12C is available in China in three storage option variants

Highlights
  • Redmi 12C price in China starts at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,400)
  • Redmi 12C arrives in three storage options
  • The smartphone has been launched as the successor to Redmi 10C

Redmi 12C has been launched in China just before the end of 2022. The new budget smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand has gone live in China on the same day that saw the company started the sale for its flagship Redmi K60 series. The Redmi 12C, unveiled as a successor to the Redmi 10C, houses a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC under its hood. The smartphone has been launched in three storage option variants. The budget offering sports a polycarbonate body and plastic frame available in four colour options.

Redmi 12C price, availability

The newly launched Redmi 12C budget smartphone's price starts at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant costs CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,600), while the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,800).

The budget offering is now live on sale in China by the company for purchase via the company's official sale website, Mi.com. The smartphone has been made available in four colour options — Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender (translated).

However, Redmi has not provided any official confirmation on the global launch of the Redmi 12C, as of yet.

Redmi 12C specifications

The budget-entry Redmi 12C has been launched with a hybrid dual SIM (Nano) slot. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with a Mali-G52 GPU. The handset features LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 flash memory. The storage on the Redmi 12C can be extended up to 512GB via microSD card on all three internal storage variants.

The handset sports a square-shaped cutout on the back which houses a pill-shaped single camera alongside an LED flash. Adjacent to the camera module is a fingerprint scanner for biometric verification. The Redmi 12C features a dual-camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, while for selfies, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor in a tiny dew-drop notch design on the front.

Redmi 12C arrives with a 6.71-inch HD+ (1650x720 pixels) resolution display with a 20:6:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone sports rather narrow bezels. However, the chin on the Redmi Note 12C is quite thick.

The device also sports a 3.5mm headphone slot, and a micro-USB port for charging its 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi 12C is shipped with a 10W charging adapter.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.71-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1650 pixels
