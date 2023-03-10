Redmi 12C global variant recently saw a quiet launch in the Indonesian market. The phone originally launched on December 31, 2022, in China. Many reports and leaks about the global variant of the device have been doing the rounds for the past few weeks. With its soft launch, it can be expected to be available in other global markets soon. The Redmi 12C is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and most of the characteristics of the global variant are in tandem with the Chinese version.

Redmi 12C price, availability

This phone by Xiaomi launched in China with a starting price of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the base 4GB + 64GB model. In Indonesia, the base model of the Redmi 12C is priced at IDR 1,399,000 (roughly Rs. 7,500), the company's website confirms. The mid variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant costs IDR 1,599,000 (roughly Rs. 8,500), which is priced in China at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,600). The high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, originally marked at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,800), is available in Indonesia for IDR 1,799,000 (roughly Rs. 9,500).

The smartphone was initially launched in four colour options — Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender, but it launched in Indonesia with the Graphite Grey and Ocean Blue colour options. Redmi 12C will go on sale in Indonesian markets starting March 10.

Redmi 12C specifications, features

Redmi 12C features a 6.71-inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1650 x 720 pixels. The screen has a 20.6:9 aspect ratio, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and a peak brightness level of 500 nits. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. It runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and comes with two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

For optics, the Redmi smartphone has a 50-megapixel primary along with a secondary QVGA lens for depth information. The Redmi 12C also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centrally aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display. The rear cameras can record videos up to 1080p at 30 frames per second (fps).

A 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support is available in the handset. A rear fingerprint scanner, AI Create unlock, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, FM Radio, and a 3.5mm audio jack are also included in this variant of the Redmi 12C.

