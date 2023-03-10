Technology News

Redmi 12C Global Variant With 6.71-Inch HD Plus Display Launched: Price, Specifications

The cameras on Redmi 12C can record videos up to 1080p at 30fps.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2023 11:12 IST
Redmi 12C Global Variant With 6.71-Inch HD Plus Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 12C is offered in Graphite Grey and Ocean Blue colour options in Indonesia

Highlights
  • Redmi 12C runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12
  • The phone is available in three storage variants
  • The Redmi 12C is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Redmi 12C global variant recently saw a quiet launch in the Indonesian market. The phone originally launched on December 31, 2022, in China. Many reports and leaks about the global variant of the device have been doing the rounds for the past few weeks. With its soft launch, it can be expected to be available in other global markets soon. The Redmi 12C is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and most of the characteristics of the global variant are in tandem with the Chinese version.

Redmi 12C price, availability

This phone by Xiaomi launched in China with a starting price of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the base 4GB + 64GB model. In Indonesia, the base model of the Redmi 12C is priced at IDR 1,399,000 (roughly Rs. 7,500), the company's website confirms. The mid variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant costs IDR 1,599,000 (roughly Rs. 8,500), which is priced in China at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,600). The high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, originally marked at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,800), is available in Indonesia for IDR 1,799,000 (roughly Rs. 9,500).

The smartphone was initially launched in four colour options — Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender, but it launched in Indonesia with the Graphite Grey and Ocean Blue colour options. Redmi 12C will go on sale in Indonesian markets starting March 10.

Redmi 12C specifications, features

Redmi 12C features a 6.71-inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1650 x 720 pixels. The screen has a 20.6:9 aspect ratio, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and a peak brightness level of 500 nits. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. It runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and comes with two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

For optics, the Redmi smartphone has a 50-megapixel primary along with a secondary QVGA lens for depth information. The Redmi 12C also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centrally aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display. The rear cameras can record videos up to 1080p at 30 frames per second (fps).

A 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support is available in the handset. A rear fingerprint scanner, AI Create unlock, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, FM Radio, and a 3.5mm audio jack are also included in this variant of the Redmi 12C.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 12C, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced in India, Price Leaked Ahead of March 13 Launch
Bitcoin Continues to Lose Steam in Silvergate Shutdown Aftermath, Most Altcoins Record Losses
Featured video of the day
Up Close With The Red Bull RB7 - The F1 Car That Won The 2011 World Championship

Related Stories

Redmi 12C Global Variant With 6.71-Inch HD Plus Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced, India Price Leaked
  2. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  3. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  4. How Apple, Foxconn Lobbied for Labour Reforms to Ramp Up Indian Production
  5. Redmi 12C Global Variant Launched Quietly At This Price
  6. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  7. Jio 5G Services Are Now Available in These 27 Cities in India
  8. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  9. Disney+ Hotstar Minus HBO Movies and Shows: Is It Still Worth Subscribing?
  10. Realme C55 With Mini Capsule Feature Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Oscars 2023: Date, Time, and How to Watch in India
  2. Social Media, Video Streaming Firms Could Face Probe by US FTC Into Deceptive Advertising
  3. Bitcoin Continues to Lose Steam in Silvergate Shutdown Aftermath, Most Altcoins Record Losses
  4. Redmi 12C Global Variant With 6.71-Inch HD Plus Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced in India, Price Leaked Ahead of March 13 Launch
  6. ChatGPT Creator OpenAI to Enable More Customisation Options for Individuals, Enterprise Users
  7. Apple, Foxconn Efforts Lead to Labour Reforms Ahead of Plans to Ramp Up Production in India: Report
  8. Apple Watch Gains ChatGPT Support via Dedicated WatchGPT App: All Details
  9. PS5 Version 7 Update Brings Discord Integration, VRR Support for 1440p Resolution, and More
  10. Itel A60 With 6.6 Inch IPS LCD Display, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.