Redmi K60 Ultra Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC

The Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone is expected to launch in Q3 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 March 2023 18:02 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K50 Ultra (pictured) launched in August 2022

Highlights
  • Redmi K60 Ultra is likely to succeed the Redmi K50 Ultra
  • Redmi launched the K60 series in December
  • The K60 Ultra device is said to support 100W fast charging

Redmi released their K60 series of smartphones in December 2022. The series consisted of the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E models. All three models featured a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The base and Pro devices were powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipsets, while the Redmi K60E was backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The Chinese smartphone manufacturing company is reportedly working on expanding the K60 smartphone lineup. One recent report suggested that a Redmi K60 Ultra could launch soon and it also leaked a couple of its specification details.

In a Weibo post, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station suggested that Redmi will launch the K60 Ultra device in the third quarter of the year, that is within July, August or September. The leak added that the smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and could support 100W fast charging. Both these purported features, if true, will be markedly improved than the high-end Redmi K60 Pro.

Offered in Black, White, Mint, and Champion Black colour options, the Redmi K60 Pro smartphone is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and supports 67W wired fast charging.

The Redmi K60 Ultra device is expected to succeed the K50 Ultra handset that launched in August 2022. Offered in four storage configurations, the model is priced starting from CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,400). It is available in Black, Blue, and Silver colour variants.

Featuring a 6.7-inch 12-bit OLED display, the dual SIM-supported Redmi K50 Ultra runs Android 12 based MIUI 13 and is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, along with LPPDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

Its triple rear camera unit is headed by a 108-megapixel primary camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. The Redmi K50 Ultra device packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging.

Further reading: Redmi K60 Ultra, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
