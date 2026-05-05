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  • Redmi 17 4G Listing Hints at Multiple Memory Configurations; Rebranded Poco Model Also Expected: Report

Redmi 17 4G Listing Hints at Multiple Memory Configurations; Rebranded Poco Model Also Expected: Report

Redmi 17 4G has appeared on the FCC database with multiple RAM and storage options, along with standard connectivity features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2026 16:29 IST
Redmi 17 4G Listing Hints at Multiple Memory Configurations; Rebranded Poco Model Also Expected: Report

Redmi 15 5G (pictured) uses a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC

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Highlights
  • Redmi 17 series could target multiple international markets
  • Xiaomi may launch devices under different names globally
  • Redmi 17 4G could feature Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chip
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Xiaomi appears to be preparing a new batch of budget smartphones, and a recent report has revealed early details about the upcoming Redmi 17 series and related Poco devices. The Redmi 17 4G model is expected to launch with multiple variants across different markets. The report also highlights connectivity features, memory configurations, and possible chipsets. Several Redmi and Poco phones have appeared in certification databases and software code, suggesting they could launch under different names in various regions.

Xiaomi's Redmi 17 Lineup Leak Reveals Specifications, Variants, Markets

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, a new Redmi-branded 4G smartphone has surfaced on the FCC database with the model number 26012RN62L and FCC ID 2AFZZRN62L. The listing confirms support for GSM, WCDMA, and 4G connectivity, along with dual SIM capability, Bluetooth support covering BR, EDR, and LE standards, and dual band WiFi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz support.

The FCC listing also reveals multiple memory variants for the Redmi smartphone. These include 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 256GB, 6GB + 512 GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. Although the official name is not mentioned in the certification, the report links this model number to the upcoming Redmi 17 4G based on earlier leaks.

The report adds that another model number, 26012RN62Y, is associated with the same device. It also suggests that Xiaomi may release a rebranded version under the Poco lineup, likely as the Poco M9 4G with model number 26012PC62G. Software references in the HyperOS codebase identify the device with the codename "zephyr" and an internal model number P19A, which matches details found in the FCC listing.

The same report claims that the Redmi 17 4G could be powered by the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset. It also points to another set of devices linked to a separate codename "mist" with an internal model number P19. These include model numbers 26021RN18C, 26021RN18I, and 26021PC18I, which are believed to correspond to the Redmi Note 17R for China, the Redmi 17 5G, and a rebranded Poco M8 Plus 5G.

For the 5G variant of the Redmi 17, the report states that Xiaomi may use the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC. In terms of availability, the 4G model is expected to launch across global markets, including Europe, Turkey, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Russia. The 5G models are said to target the same regions, with additional availability planned for India and China.

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Further reading: Redmi 17 4G, Poco M9 4G, Redmi Note 17R, Redmi 17 5G, Poco M8 Plus 5G, Redmi, Poco, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Redmi 17 4G Listing Hints at Multiple Memory Configurations; Rebranded Poco Model Also Expected: Report
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