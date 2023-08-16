Technology News
Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Pad SE supports Dolby Atmos audio and comes with quad-speakers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2023 14:06 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Pad SE is offered in Graphite Gray, Lavender Purple and Mint Green colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad SE sports a 11-inch full-HD+ display
  • The tablet has an 8-megapixel rear sensor, a 5-megapixel front sensor
  • Redmi Pad SE comes with up to 8GB to LPDDR4X RAM

Redmi Pad SE was unveiled in Europe on Tuesday. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform SoC and is offered in three storage variants and three colour options. It houses an 8,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. The Redmi Pad SE claims to share a similar design language to that of the Redmi Note 12 series and comes in an aluminium alloy unibody design. Notably, Xiaomi also recently launched the Pad 6 Max in China that comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 10,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Redmi Pad SE price

The 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Pad SE is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 18,000), while the 6GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 128GB variants of the tablet are listed at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,800) and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,600), respectively. It is offered in Graphite Gray, Lavender Purple, and Mint Green colour options. The sale date of the tablet has not yet been confirmed. The company has not said anything about the tablet's India launch either.

Redmi Pad SE specifications, features

Sporting an 11-inch full-HD+ (1900 x 1200 pixels) LCD display, the Redmi Pad SE comes with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a peak brightness level of 400nits, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, pixel density of 207ppi, and a TUV Rheinland low blue light certification.

The tablet is powered by a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform SoC paired with AdrenoTM GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The Redmi Pad SE boots Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14 out-of-the-box. 

In the camera department, the Redmi Pad SE is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera, while the front has a 5-megapixel sensor. Backed by an 8,000mAh battery, the tablet supports 10W wired charging through a USB Type-C port. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. For enhanced audio experience, the tablet has quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.

Redmi Pad SE

Redmi Pad SE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
