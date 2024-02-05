Redmi A3 is expected to launch soon as a follow-up to the Redmi A2. Ahead of its official debut, the smartphone has reportedly appeared on African retail outlets, revealing its design and specifications. The Redmi A3 is listed to run on a MediaTek processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It appears to have a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Redmi A3 seems to have a 5,000mAh battery unit with 10W charging support.

The unannounced Redmi A3 is currently listed on several African retail outlets, as reported by Passionategeekz. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication show black, blue, and forest green shades. On the front, it seems to have a waterdrop-style notch with the selfie camera right in the middle.

As per the listing, the dual (SIM) Redmi A3 runs on Android 13 and features a 6.71-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek SoC, with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. With the virtual RAM functionality, the available memory can be expanded up to 8GB.

The listing suggests an AI-backed dual rear camera unit on the Redmi A3, comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, there could be an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with f/2.2 aperture. As per the listing, the smartphone has 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

The listing indicates 4G, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB port, Glonass, a 3.5mm audio jack and BeiDou connectivity options on Redmi A3. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Further listing shows 76.75x164.9x9.09mm measurement and 192 grams weight.

Redmi A3 will debut as a successor to the Redmi A2. The Redmi A2 was launched in May last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 6,499, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 7,499.

