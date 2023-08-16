Redmi Note 13 series is expected to launch soon and is likely to succeed the Redmi Note 12 series that were unveiled in December last year with the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Like the preceding lineup, the Redmi Note 13 series is also expected to feature a base, a Redmi Note 13 Pro and a Redmi Note 13 Pro+ model. Ahead of any official announcements, a tipster suggests some key camera details and processor specifications of one of the purported models.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) shared over Twitter that one of the Redmi Note 13 series models is expected to feature the same SoC as the recently launched Redmi K60 Ultra, that is the Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. Though the tipster did not specify which model this is likely to be, he added that the rumoured quad-camera unit is expected to include a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 primary rear sensor.

He added that the 200-megapixel primary sensor will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV2B10 sensor with a depth or a macro lens. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is also tipped to carry a 16-megapixel Omnivision OV16A1Q front camera sensor.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has previously been tipped to sport a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with 4x in-sensor zoom. The high-end model is also likely to have a curved-edge display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The same leak added that the Pro+ variant of the upcoming Redmi Note 13 series is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Recently, a handset said to be the Redmi Note 13 5G, was spotted on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) website.

Notably, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ come with octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoCs. The Note 12 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary rear sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The front camera features a 16-megapixel sensor. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ shares similar camera details apart from its 200-megapixel primary rear sensor.

