  Redmi Note 13+ Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 200 Megapixel Samsung HP3 Rear Camera

Redmi Note 13+ Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 200-Megapixel Samsung HP3 Rear Camera

This Redmi Note 13 model is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2023 15:58 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 13 series is expected to succeed the Redmi Note 12 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 series is likely to have a base, pro and a pro plus model
  • The phone is expected to carry an Omnivision OV16A1Q 16-megapixel sensor
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro+ could support 120W wired fast charging

Redmi Note 13 series is expected to launch soon and is likely to succeed the Redmi Note 12 series that were unveiled in December last year with the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Like the preceding lineup, the Redmi Note 13 series is also expected to feature a base, a Redmi Note 13 Pro and a Redmi Note 13 Pro+ model. Ahead of any official announcements, a tipster suggests some key camera details and processor specifications of one of the purported models.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) shared over Twitter that one of the Redmi Note 13 series models is expected to feature the same SoC as the recently launched Redmi K60 Ultra, that is the Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. Though the tipster did not specify which model this is likely to be, he added that the rumoured quad-camera unit is expected to include a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 primary rear sensor. 

He added that the 200-megapixel primary sensor will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV2B10 sensor with a depth or a macro lens. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is also tipped to carry a 16-megapixel Omnivision OV16A1Q front camera sensor.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has previously been tipped to sport a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with 4x in-sensor zoom. The high-end model is also likely to have a curved-edge display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The same leak added that the Pro+ variant of the upcoming Redmi Note 13 series is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Recently, a handset said to be the Redmi Note 13 5G, was spotted on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) website. 

Notably, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ come with octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoCs. The Note 12 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary rear sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The front camera features a 16-megapixel sensor. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ shares similar camera details apart from its 200-megapixel primary rear sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 13 series, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi, Xiaomi
