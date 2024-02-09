Technology News
Redmi A3 is confirmed to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 February 2024 12:18 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi A3 is confirmed to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • The smartphone packs 6GB RAM and offer 6GB virtual RAM support
  • Redmi A3 will debut as a successor to last year's Redmi A2
  • Redmi A3 is expected to get a 6.71-inch HD+ display
Redmi A3 is all set to go official on February 14 in India. Ahead of the formal debut, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the upcoming phone will be sold via Flipkart in the country. The e-commerce website has set up a dedicated microsite to tease the key specifications of the Redmi A3. It is confirmed to flaunt a 90Hz refresh rate display. The Redmi A3 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit. The phone is expected to debut as a budget offering.

Both Flipkart and Mi India have created dedicated microsites on their websites to tease the arrival of the Redmi A3. As per the listing, the handset has an all-new ‘Halo-Design' with a large circular rear camera module. It is shown in a green shade and is confirmed to feature 90Hz refresh rate display and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone packs 6GB RAM and offers 6GB virtual RAM support.

The launch of Redmi A3 will take place on February 14 in India. The handset is rumoured to be priced between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 9,000.

The Redmi A3 is expected to get a 6.71-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. It is expected to carry an AI-backed 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit. For selfies and video chats, there could be an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi A3 will debut as a successor to last year's Redmi A2. The latter was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 6,499, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 7,499.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
