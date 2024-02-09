Technology News
Microsoft Copilot Upgraded With AI Image Editing; Interface Gets Visual Overhaul

Microsoft Copilot now has a Designer tool that can customise generated AI images with in-line editing.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2024 12:04 IST
Microsoft Copilot Upgraded With AI Image Editing; Interface Gets Visual Overhaul

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The redesigned Microsoft Copilot interface is being added to the website, and the Android and iOS app

Highlights
  • Microsoft Copilot was launched a year ago on February 7, 2023
  • The AI chatbot interface now showcases a suggestion carousel
  • Microsoft also plans to introduce Designer GPT in Copilot soon
Microsoft has added a significant update to its AI assistant platform Copilot. A year after it was launched, Microsoft Copilot has received a design overhaul that the company claims will add a “streamlined look and feel” to the platform. The new interface adds a carousel that shows prompt suggestions to help users understand the capabilities of the AI tool. The new UI is now visible on the website and on the Copilot Android and iOS apps. Meanwhile, the AI assistant can now edit the images generated by it.

The company announced the improvements via a blog post and revealed that the Copilot will now feature a revamped interface. On the website, the homepage appears to be cleaner with a single Copilot logo on the top followed by a visual carousel that showcases the images generated by the AI, as well as text prompts around the images. At the bottom, you get the text field to ask your queries. “Today when you visit Copilot, you will see a more streamlined look and feel designed to help you bring your ideas to life and more easily gain understanding about the world,” the company stated.

Besides the redesigned interface, Microsoft has also added a new tool to Copilot called Designer that can make in-line editing to the images generated. This allows users to customise the image or make changes to it without needing to leave the chat window. The editing tool can highlight an object, enhance the colours, blur the background, and reimagine the image in a different art style. All of these features are available on the free version of the tool.

Copilot Pro subscribers will also be able to resize and regenerate images between square and landscape without leaving the chat, in addition to the above-mentioned capabilities. “We will soon roll out our new Designer GPT inside Copilot, which offers an immersive, dedicated canvas inside of Copilot where you can visualise your ideas,” added the tech giant.

Microsoft will also be making ads for the Super Bowl, the championship game of the National Football League (NFL) in the US, after being absent for four years. The company announced that this year's ads will focus on people's “watch me” moments with Copilot where the capabilities of the tool will be showcased.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft, Artificial intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food.
Microsoft Copilot Upgraded With AI Image Editing; Interface Gets Visual Overhaul
