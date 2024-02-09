Microsoft has added a significant update to its AI assistant platform Copilot. A year after it was launched, Microsoft Copilot has received a design overhaul that the company claims will add a “streamlined look and feel” to the platform. The new interface adds a carousel that shows prompt suggestions to help users understand the capabilities of the AI tool. The new UI is now visible on the website and on the Copilot Android and iOS apps. Meanwhile, the AI assistant can now edit the images generated by it.

The company announced the improvements via a blog post and revealed that the Copilot will now feature a revamped interface. On the website, the homepage appears to be cleaner with a single Copilot logo on the top followed by a visual carousel that showcases the images generated by the AI, as well as text prompts around the images. At the bottom, you get the text field to ask your queries. “Today when you visit Copilot, you will see a more streamlined look and feel designed to help you bring your ideas to life and more easily gain understanding about the world,” the company stated.

Besides the redesigned interface, Microsoft has also added a new tool to Copilot called Designer that can make in-line editing to the images generated. This allows users to customise the image or make changes to it without needing to leave the chat window. The editing tool can highlight an object, enhance the colours, blur the background, and reimagine the image in a different art style. All of these features are available on the free version of the tool.

Copilot Pro subscribers will also be able to resize and regenerate images between square and landscape without leaving the chat, in addition to the above-mentioned capabilities. “We will soon roll out our new Designer GPT inside Copilot, which offers an immersive, dedicated canvas inside of Copilot where you can visualise your ideas,” added the tech giant.

Microsoft will also be making ads for the Super Bowl, the championship game of the National Football League (NFL) in the US, after being absent for four years. The company announced that this year's ads will focus on people's “watch me” moments with Copilot where the capabilities of the tool will be showcased.

