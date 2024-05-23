Redmi A3x is said to launch soon in both Indian and global markets. Earlier this year, the purported Redmi phone was reportedly spotted on several certification sites. Now, a report claims that the Redmi A3x will launch soon. The report also leaked details about the smartphone including its design, key specifications, and features. It is tipped to be an upgraded version of the Redmi A3, which launched in India in February.

Redmi A3x specifications, features (leaked)

The global and Indian variants of the rumoured Redmi A3x will carry the model numbers 24048RN6CG and 24048RN6CI, respectively, according to a report by Passionategeekz. As per the report, the handset would be unveiled "in upcoming days." It also included leaked promotional materials for the alleged Redmi A3x that suggest key features as well as design details.

Leaked Redmi A3x promotional image

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

The Redmi A3x is expected to sport a 6.71-inch 90Hz LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, as per the report. It is said to be powered by a Unisoc T603 chipset, paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. It will reportedly offer 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options. The handset is tipped to ship with Android 14-based UI.

For optics, the report claims that the Redmi A3x is likely to feature an 8-megapixel primary rear camera sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel 'decorative' sensor. The front camera of the handset is tipped to include a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. For security, the phone could carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as AI Face Unlock feature.

The Redmi A3x is said to house a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. The leaked promotional images seen in the report hint that the phone will be offered in two colour options - Green and Grey. The design appears to be similar to that of the Redmi A3.

Notably, the Redmi A3 launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 7,299 for the 3GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs. 8,299 and Rs. 9,299, respectively. It is offered in Midnight Black, Lake Blue, and Olive Green colourways.