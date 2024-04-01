Technology News

The Redmi A3x could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2024 13:05 IST
Redmi A3x Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Spotted on Several Certification Sites

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi A3x is tipped to be a rebadged version of the Redmi A3 (pictured)

  • Redmi A3x could launch in other global markets as well
  • The handset was also spotted on several other websites
  • The Redmi A3x is expected to be unveiled in April
Redmi A3x may come to India soon. While the company has not yet confirmed the moniker of the handset or its launch, a report citing internal sources claims that the phone is expected to be unveiled in several markets around the world. It is likely to be a rebadged version of the Redmi A3, which was launched in India in February this year. The rumoured Redmi A3x is expected to share most specifications with the Redmi A3.

A Gizmochina report claims that a new Redmi handset with model numbers “24048RN6CG” and “24048RN6CI" will launch soon. The number "2404" suggests that the model may launch in April 2024, while the "G" and "I" at the end stand for global and Indian variants, respectively, according to the report. The report claims that the phone is expected to carry the moniker Redmi A3x. It is also tipped to launch with some changes to the recently launched Redmi A3.

Another report by MySmartPrice says that a Redmi smartphone with the model number "24048RN6CI" was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification site suggesting an imminent India launch. The report added that the variant with the model number "24048RN6CG" appeared on Singapore's IMDA and Russia's EEC certification websites.

The Redmi A3 launched in India with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, a 6.71-inch 90Hz HD+ (1,600 x 700 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, an AI-backed dual 8-megapixel camera unit, and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Offered in Midnight Black, Lake Blue, and Olive Green colour options, the Redmi A3 starts in India at Rs. 7,299 for the 3GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB are priced at Rs. 8,299 and Rs. 9,299, respectively.

Further reading: Redmi A3x, Redmi A3x India launch, Redmi A3x Specifications, Redmi A3, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
