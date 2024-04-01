Redmi A3x may come to India soon. While the company has not yet confirmed the moniker of the handset or its launch, a report citing internal sources claims that the phone is expected to be unveiled in several markets around the world. It is likely to be a rebadged version of the Redmi A3, which was launched in India in February this year. The rumoured Redmi A3x is expected to share most specifications with the Redmi A3.

A Gizmochina report claims that a new Redmi handset with model numbers “24048RN6CG” and “24048RN6CI" will launch soon. The number "2404" suggests that the model may launch in April 2024, while the "G" and "I" at the end stand for global and Indian variants, respectively, according to the report. The report claims that the phone is expected to carry the moniker Redmi A3x. It is also tipped to launch with some changes to the recently launched Redmi A3.

Another report by MySmartPrice says that a Redmi smartphone with the model number "24048RN6CI" was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification site suggesting an imminent India launch. The report added that the variant with the model number "24048RN6CG" appeared on Singapore's IMDA and Russia's EEC certification websites.

The Redmi A3 launched in India with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, a 6.71-inch 90Hz HD+ (1,600 x 700 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, an AI-backed dual 8-megapixel camera unit, and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Offered in Midnight Black, Lake Blue, and Olive Green colour options, the Redmi A3 starts in India at Rs. 7,299 for the 3GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB are priced at Rs. 8,299 and Rs. 9,299, respectively.

