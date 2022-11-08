Technology News
Redmi K60 Spotted on China 3C Certification Website, May Support 67W Fast Charging

Redmi K60 series is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 8 November 2022 17:28 IST
Redmi K60 Spotted on China 3C Certification Website, May Support 67W Fast Charging

The specifications of the upcoming Redmi K60 series have previously leaked online

Highlights
  • Redmi K60 is rumoured to have a hole-punch display design
  • The upcoming lineup doesn't have an official launch date yet
  • Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 were launched in China in March

Redmi K60 has surfaced on China's 3C certification website. A smartphone carrying the model number 23013RK75C was spotted on the certification site and is expected to be the standard model of the Redmi K60. The smartphone is said to come with 67W fast charging support. The specifications of the upcoming Redmi K60 series have been tipped ahead of the launch of the lineup, which is said to comprise the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro. Both handsets are expected to launch soon as flagship offerings from the Xiaomi sub-brand. Two smartphones from the yet-to-be-announced series are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.

A smartphone with the model number 23013RK75C was spotted on the certification website by Twitter user Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), which is expected to be the Redmi K60. The upcoming handset from the Chinese company has been tipped to come with support for 67W fast charging.

As mentioned earlier, the specifications of the upcoming Redmi K60 series have previously leaked online. Two smartphones from the series are said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. Additionally, the Redmi K60 is rumoured to feature a display with a hole-punch cutout.

A recent report suggests that one of the phones will carry a 64-megapixel main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). Another model, on the other hand, could feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support.

The upcoming Redmi K60 series is expected to be the successor of the Redmi K50 lineup that made its debut in China in March.

The Redmi K50 Pro comes at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the Redmi K50 price starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The Redmi K50 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, while the Redmi K50 features a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

