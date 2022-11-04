Redmi K60 series is reportedly in the works as the next flagship offering from the Chinese smartphone company. The lineup does not have an official release date yet, but it looks like the specifications of the handsets have already been leaked online. A Chinese tipster has seemingly suggested details about Redmi K60. According to the tipster, the Xiaomi sub-brand is working on at least two smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset — one of these models is believed to be the vanilla Redmi K60. This chipset is yet to be announced. The Redmi K60 is also tipped to feature a 48-megapixel camera with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that Redmi is working on two smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. According to him, one of these models, thought to be the regular Redmi K60, could feature a flat display with a hole punch cutout, a 5,500mAh battery and a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

It should be noted that Xiaomi has not shared any information on the Redmi K60 series yet, so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Details of the Redmi K60 series have been leaked online recently. Display of the rumoured smartphones is said to offer 2K resolution. They are also said to come with 100W charging support.

The Redmi K60 series is expected to succeed the Redmi K50 lineup. The Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 were launched in China in March. The Redmi K50 Pro price starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the Redmi K50 price starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

The Redmi K50 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, while the Redmi K50 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. They have liquid cooling tech, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision-capable 2K resolution displays.

