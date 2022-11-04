Technology News
Redmi K60 Specifications Allegedly Tipped, May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery

Redmi K60 is tipped to include a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 4 November 2022 15:58 IST
Redmi K60 Specifications Allegedly Tipped, May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K60 series will succeed the Redmi K50 series (above)

Highlights
  • Redmi K60 is rumoured to have a hole-punch display design
  • The upcoming lineup doesn't have an official launch date yet
  • Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 were launched in China in March

Redmi K60 series is reportedly in the works as the next flagship offering from the Chinese smartphone company. The lineup does not have an official release date yet, but it looks like the specifications of the handsets have already been leaked online. A Chinese tipster has seemingly suggested details about Redmi K60. According to the tipster, the Xiaomi sub-brand is working on at least two smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset — one of these models is believed to be the vanilla Redmi K60. This chipset is yet to be announced. The Redmi K60 is also tipped to feature a 48-megapixel camera with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that Redmi is working on two smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. According to him, one of these models, thought to be the regular Redmi K60, could feature a flat display with a hole punch cutout, a 5,500mAh battery and a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

It should be noted that Xiaomi has not shared any information on the Redmi K60 series yet, so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Details of the Redmi K60 series have been leaked online recently. Display of the rumoured smartphones is said to offer 2K resolution. They are also said to come with 100W charging support.

The Redmi K60 series is expected to succeed the Redmi K50 lineup. The Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 were launched in China in March. The Redmi K50 Pro price starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the Redmi K50 price starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

The Redmi K50 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, while the Redmi K50 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. They have liquid cooling tech, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision-capable 2K resolution displays.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Series, Redmi K60 Specifications, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
