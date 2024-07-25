Technology News
Redmi Pad SE 4G Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Key Specifications Tipped

Redmi Pad SE 4G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2024 18:26 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The blue and green colourways of the Redmi Pad SE 4G have been officially teased

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad SE 4G will get an 8-megapxiel main camera
  • The tablet may be offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options
  • The Redmi Pad SE 4G will carry a 5-megapixel selfie shooter
Redmi Pad SE 4G will launch in India on July 29 alongside the Redmi Pad Pro 5G. It will join the Redmi Pad SE Wi-Fi variant, which was unveiled in the country in April this year. The company has teased the design of the upcoming tablet and has also confirmed some key features. Previously, leaked design renders and important specifications of the Redmi Pad SE 4G surfaced online. Now a tipster has suggested the colour variants of the tablet with more leaked renders and hinted at charging and dimension details.

Redmi Pad SE 4G Colour Options, Dimensions (Expected)

The Redmi Pad SE 4G is seen in three colour options in leaked renders shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) on X. The tablet appears in blue, green, and grey shades. The official microsite has already teased the blue and green variants.

The tipster added that the Redmi Pad SE 4G will likely measure 211.58 x 125.48 x 8.8mm in size and weigh 373g.

Redmi Pad SE 4G Features (Expected)

The Redmi Pad SE 4G has previously been tipped to come with an 8.7-inch (1,340 x 800 pixels) LCD screen and a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It is likely to be offered in 64GB and 128GB storage variants and ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. In a recent leak, the tipster added that the tablet display may support a 90Hz refresh rate.

In the camera department, the Redmi Pad SE 4G is said to get an 8-megapixel main rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front sensor. It is expected to pack a 6,650mAh battery and support Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C connectivity. The tablet is also likely to get Dolby Atmos-backed speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and up to 2TB expandable storage support via microSD card.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
