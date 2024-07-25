Redmi Pad SE 4G will launch in India on July 29 alongside the Redmi Pad Pro 5G. It will join the Redmi Pad SE Wi-Fi variant, which was unveiled in the country in April this year. The company has teased the design of the upcoming tablet and has also confirmed some key features. Previously, leaked design renders and important specifications of the Redmi Pad SE 4G surfaced online. Now a tipster has suggested the colour variants of the tablet with more leaked renders and hinted at charging and dimension details.

Redmi Pad SE 4G Colour Options, Dimensions (Expected)

The Redmi Pad SE 4G is seen in three colour options in leaked renders shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) on X. The tablet appears in blue, green, and grey shades. The official microsite has already teased the blue and green variants.

More specs & renders in all colors with price:



- 90Hz refresh rate

- 18W charging

- 211.58 X 125.48 X 8.8 mm

- 373g



4GB+128GB Wi-Fi Only: EUR 169 https://t.co/DdBHk7mW4B pic.twitter.com/IAYREzMmJc — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) July 23, 2024

The tipster added that the Redmi Pad SE 4G will likely measure 211.58 x 125.48 x 8.8mm in size and weigh 373g.

Redmi Pad SE 4G Features (Expected)

The Redmi Pad SE 4G has previously been tipped to come with an 8.7-inch (1,340 x 800 pixels) LCD screen and a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It is likely to be offered in 64GB and 128GB storage variants and ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. In a recent leak, the tipster added that the tablet display may support a 90Hz refresh rate.

In the camera department, the Redmi Pad SE 4G is said to get an 8-megapixel main rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front sensor. It is expected to pack a 6,650mAh battery and support Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C connectivity. The tablet is also likely to get Dolby Atmos-backed speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and up to 2TB expandable storage support via microSD card.