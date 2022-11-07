Technology News
Redmi K60 Series Camera Details Tipped, Could Pack OIS Enabled Cameras

Redmi K60 smartphone said to carry a 64-megapixel main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 November 2022 19:07 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K60 series will succeed the Redmi K50 series (above)

Highlights
  • Redmi K60 was earlier tipped to include a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor
  • The upcoming series doesn't have an official launch date yet
  • Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 were launched in China in March

Redmi K60 series specifications have leaked once again with some additional camera details. The lineup with vanilla Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro is expected to launch soon as flagship offerings from the Xioami sub-brand, but the company has not shared a release date yet. As per the new leak, one of the phones will carry a 64-megapixel main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). Another model, on the other hand, could feature OIS enabled 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Tipster Digital Chat Station, via a post on Weibo, indicated the camera details of the Redmi K60 series. As per the tipster, one of the devices in the upcoming lineup will be equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) whereas, another model will have a 50-megapixel primary camera, also OIS-enabled.

A previous leak had suggested that the standard Redmi K60 would get a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. Xiaomi has not officially revealed any details about the Redmi K60 series yet, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Specifications of the Redmi K60 series have also surfaced online recently hinting at 100W charging support. The display of the rumoured smartphones is said to offer 2K resolution. Redmi K60 series could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The regular Redmi K60 is tipped to feature a flat display with a hole punch cutout and a 5,500mAh battery.

The Redmi K60 series is expected to succeed the Redmi K50 lineup that went official in China in March. The price of Redmi K50 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the Redmi K50 price starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

The Redmi K50 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, while the Redmi K50 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 100-megapixel 1/1.52-inch Samsung S5KHM2 primary sensor and offers a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the standard K50 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel 1/2-inch Sony IMX582 primary sensor and has a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Nithya P Nair
Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Leaked Renders Show Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup, More
