Redmi Pad SE 4G Renders, Key Features Leak Ahead of India Launch; Pad Pro 5G to Debut Alongside

Redmi Pad Pro 5G is confirmed to get Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2024 18:13 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Pad Pro 5G will sport a 12.1-inch 120Hz display

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad Pro 5G will feature a 10,000mAh battery
  • The Pro model will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  • The Redmi Pad SE 4G is tipped to get a 6,650mAh battery
Redmi Pad Pro 5G will launch in India alongside the Redmi Pad SE 4G. The company previously confirmed the arrival of the 4G variant of the Redmi Pad SE in the country. It has now been revealed that the bigger Pro model will also be introduced in the Indian market. Xiaomi has teased key features of the Indian version of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G and it is expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart. Meanwhile, leaked design renders as well as some expected features of the Redmi Pad SE 4G have surfaced online.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G India Launch

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G will launch in India on July 29, the company announced via an official X post. Meanwhile, the Redmi Pad SE 4G has also been confirmed to launch on the same day. An official microsite for the Redmi Pad Pro 5G has also gone live revealing a few key features of the upcoming tablet.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G Features

The Indian version of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G is confirmed to get a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also get Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers and a 10,000mAh battery with up to 12 hours of video playback time. The official microsite also confirms that the tablet will run Xiaomi HyperOS out-of-the-box and come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. It is also shown to have stylus support and as per its name, 5G connectivity. 

Redmi Pad SE 4G Leaked Design Renders, Expected Features

Leaked renders of the Redmi Pad SE 8.7 have been shared in an X post by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414). This is the upcoming Redmi Pad SE 4G tablet. It is seen in a grey colour option with a circular rear camera module in the top left corner of the panel. The right edge holds the volume rocker and the power button while the left edge appears with the SIM tray slot.

The front panel of the Redmi Pad SE 4G appears with thick bezels and a centred hole-punch slot within the top bezel. The renders also show speaker grilles on the top and bottom edges alongside a 3.5mm audio slot and a USB Type-C port.

As per the tipster, the Redmi Pad SE 4G is expected to sport an 8.7-inch HD (1,340 x 800 pixels) LCD screen. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The post suggests that the tablet will be available in two storage options — 64GB and 128GB. It is also likely to ship with Android 14-based HyperOS.

For optics, the Redmi Pad SE 4G may get an 8-megapixel main rear sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The tablet is tipped to be backed by a 6,650mAh battery. It is expected to support Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C. It is also likely to come with Dolby Atmos-backed speakers and support for up to 2TB expandable storage via microSD card.

  • Good
  • Metal build and slim design
  • Very good battery life
  • Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Good 90Hz display
  • Android 14-based HyperOS
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Weak chipset
  • No fingerprint scanner
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC Tipped to Fare Better in Benchmarks than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

