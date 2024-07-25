Redmi 14C Moniker Surfaces on IMEI Website, May Run on HyperOS: Report

Redmi 14C may arrive in multiple global markets, including India, soon. A report claims that the moniker was recently spotted on a smartphone identifier database. The report also suggests some processor and operating system details of the purported handset. Previously, a handset with the model number expected to correspond with the Redmi 14C 5G was reportedly found on the same website. Notably, the 4G variant of the Redmi 13C was unveiled in India in December 2023 alongside the Redmi 13C 5G.

Redmi 14C IMEI Listing

The Redmi 14C moniker was spotted on the IMEI website, according to a XiaomiTime report. Earlier, a handset with the model number 2409BRN2CL, thought to be this model, was also found on the database, the report added.

The Redmi 14C is also expected to come with NFC support in select models. The NFC version will possibly carry the codename "pond," while the non-NFC variant may be codenamed "lake."

The report also noted that the Redmi 14C could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset and ship with Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0. The report added that the phone will likely be one of the last handsets to get a HyperOS 2.0 update, which is yet to be released.

However, a Gizmochina report suggested that the name of the 'MediaTek Helio G81' SoC may not be accurate. Since the Redmi 13C 4G comes with a MediaTek G85 chipset, the successor model will likely carry a processor with more power, and it could be named MediaTek Helio G91 instead.

The model numbers corresponding to the Redmi 14C moniker are 2409BRN2CG, 2409BRN2CI, 2409BRN2CY, 2409BRN2CA, 2409BRN2CL and 2409BRN2CC. The last alphabet of each of these numbers suggests the region-specific variant of the handset. The 'G' stands for global, the 'C' stands for China, while the 'I' signifies an Indian version.

An earlier report also suggested the eventual launch of the Redmi 14C 5G. This 5G variant is also expected to launch in several global markets including China and India.