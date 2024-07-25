Technology News
English Edition

Redmi 14C Moniker Surfaces on IMEI Website, May Run on HyperOS: Report

Redmi 14C series is expected to launch in India soon.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 July 2024 19:31 IST
Redmi 14C Moniker Surfaces on IMEI Website, May Run on HyperOS: Report

Redmi 13C 5G (pictured) was launched in India in December 2023

Highlights
  • Redmi 14C lineup could include 4G and 5G variants
  • They are expected to succeed the Redmi 13C series
  • The Redmi 14C launch timeline is not yet known
Advertisement

Redmi 14C may arrive in multiple global markets, including India, soon. A report claims that the moniker was recently spotted on a smartphone identifier database. The report also suggests some processor and operating system details of the purported handset. Previously, a handset with the model number expected to correspond with the Redmi 14C 5G was reportedly found on the same website. Notably, the 4G variant of the Redmi 13C was unveiled in India in December 2023 alongside the Redmi 13C 5G.

Redmi 14C IMEI Listing 

The Redmi 14C moniker was spotted on the IMEI website, according to a XiaomiTime report. Earlier, a handset with the model number 2409BRN2CL, thought to be this model, was also found on the database, the report added.

The Redmi 14C is also expected to come with NFC support in select models. The NFC version will possibly carry the codename "pond," while the non-NFC variant may be codenamed "lake."

The report also noted that the Redmi 14C could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset and ship with Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0. The report added that the phone will likely be one of the last handsets to get a HyperOS 2.0 update, which is yet to be released.

However, a Gizmochina report suggested that the name of the 'MediaTek Helio G81' SoC may not be accurate. Since the Redmi 13C 4G comes with a MediaTek G85 chipset, the successor model will likely carry a processor with more power, and it could be named MediaTek Helio G91 instead.

The model numbers corresponding to the Redmi 14C moniker are 2409BRN2CG, 2409BRN2CI, 2409BRN2CY, 2409BRN2CA, 2409BRN2CL and 2409BRN2CC. The last alphabet of each of these numbers suggests the region-specific variant of the handset. The 'G' stands for global, the 'C' stands for China, while the 'I' signifies an Indian version. 

An earlier report also suggested the eventual launch of the Redmi 14C 5G. This 5G variant is also expected to launch in several global markets including China and India.

Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi 13C 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish design
  • Supports most 5G bands
  • Full-HD video streaming
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Display could be brighter
  • Soft speaker
  • Poor camera performance
  • Slow charging with packaged charger
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi 14C , Redmi 14C launch, Redmi 14C features, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi 13C 5G, Redmi 13C 4G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Rolling Out AI-Powered Bing Generative Search, Could Rival Google’s AI Overviews
Redmi 14C Moniker Surfaces on IMEI Website, May Run on HyperOS: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V40 SE 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: See Price
  2. HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter Debut in India
  3. [Exclusive] iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Confirmed to Run on This MediaTek Chipset
  5. Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date, Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  6. HP Launches Its First Copilot+ AI PCs With Snapdragon Chipsets in India
  7. Motorola Edge 50 5G Specifications Leaked; Might Arrive in These Colours
  8. Redmi 14C Moniker Surfaces on IMEI Website, May Run on HyperOS: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Rolling Out AI-Powered Bing Generative Search, Could Rival Google’s AI Overviews
  2. Redmi 14C Moniker Surfaces on IMEI Website, May Run on HyperOS: Report
  3. HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G With 50-Megapixel Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple to Launch 2 iPhone Models in 2025 With Its Proprietary 5G Modem Replacing Qualcomm: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Mistral Large 2 Open Source AI Model Released, Said to Be on Par With Meta Llama 3.1 405B
  6. Redmi Pad SE 4G Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Infinix Partners With Samsung to Launch AI-Powered Deep Learning Camera Algorithm
  8. Google Pixel 9 Series May Reportedly Get Samsung-Made OLED Displays
  9. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Chipset, RAM Details Revealed Ahead of July 31 India Launch
  10. Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date Set for August 1; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »