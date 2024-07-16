Redmi Pad SE 4G is set to arrive in India soon. The company has announced the launch date of the 4G version of the tablet in the country. It has also revealed the design and teased the colour options and a few key features of the upcoming product. It will join the Redmi Pad SE Wi-Fi variant, which was introduced in the country in April this year with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 chipset and an 11-inch LCD screen. The design of the 4G variant appears to be slightly different from the existing model.

Redmi Pad SE 4G India launch, design, colour options

The Redmi Pad SE 4G will launch in India on July 29. A live microsite for the tablet confirms that it will support up to 128GB of onboard storage. It is also confirmed to feature an HD screen and Dolby Atmos-backed sound.

The design of the rear camera module of the upcoming Redmi Pad SE 4G is shown to be different from the existing Wi-Fi variant. The latter has a rectangular camera unit, while the 4G version appears to have a circular rear camera module. The back cover of the tablet is shown with an extendable strap that can be used as a grip or a stand.

As per the promotional images, the Redmi Pad SE 4G is teased to come in blue and green colourways. We can expect to learn more about the upcoming variant over the next few days.

Redmi Pad SE 4G features (expected)

The Redmi Pad SE 4G was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website as well as the IMEI database and reportedly also appeared on the FCC certification site. These listings suggested that the tablet, carrying the model number 24076RP19I, would get an 8.7-inch display and run on Xiaomi's Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0. It is also expected to support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Redmi Pad SE price in India, features

The Redmi Pad SE (Review) with Wi-Fi connectivity only was introduced in the country in April this year. It started at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants were listed at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset and sports an 11-inch 90Hz WUXGA LCD screen. It runs Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14 and is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera as well as a 5-megapixel front camera. The tablet is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

