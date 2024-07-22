Technology News
  Redmi K70 Extreme Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, Up to 24GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi K70 Extreme Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, Up to 24GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi K70 Extreme Edition features a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution (1,220x2,712 pixels) display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2024 12:51 IST
Redmi K70 Extreme Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, Up to 24GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K70 Extreme Edition has IP68 dustproof and waterproof ratings

Highlights
  • Redmi K70 Extreme Edition runs on the company's new HyperOS interface
  • Redmi K70 Extreme Edition has 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main camera
  • The Supreme Champion Edition is offered in Green and Orange shades
Redmi K70 Extreme Edition has been launched in China as the latest entry in Xiaomi's Redmi K70 series. The new offering comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset under the hood alongside 24GB of RAM. The Redmi K70 Extreme Edition sports a 6.67-inch display with 1.5K resolution and flaunts a triple camera unit at the rear led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The Redmi K70 Extreme Edition is also offered in a special Supreme Champion Edition with custom Lamborghini styling.

Redmi K70 Extreme Edition price

Price of Redmi K70 Extreme Edition starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It costs CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The top-end variant with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage costs CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,000). Meanwhile, a Redmi K70 Ultra Supreme Champion Edition with 24GB RAM + 1TB storage is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000).

The Redmi K70 Extreme Edition is currently up for sale in Clear Snow White, Ice Blue, and Ink Feather Black (translated from Chinese) colour options. The Redmi K70 Ultra Supreme Champion Edition is offered in Green and Orange shades.

Redmi K70 Extreme Edition specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi K70 Extreme Edition runs on the company's new HyperOS interface and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution (1,220x2,712 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. The display is touted to deliver 3840Hz frequency PWM dimming and has glass protection.

Redmi K70 Extreme Edition runs on the 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. For optics, it has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main camera sensor with 1/1.56-inch size, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20-megapixel front camera.

xiaomi mix fold 4 colours Redmi K70 Extreme Edition

Redmi K70 Extreme Edition
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

Connectivity options on the Redmi K70 Extreme Edition include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, flicker sensor, light sensors, gyroscope, infrared remote control and optical distance sensor. Besides, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It includes an X-axis linear vibration motor for gaming and a 3D ice-cooling system for thermal management. The handset also features stereo dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has an IP68 dustproof and waterproof rating.

The Redmi K70 Extreme Edition houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging support. The fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 24 minutes. The battery includes Xiaomi's P2 fast charging chip and G1 battery management chip for enhanced performance. Finally, the handset measures 160.38x 75.14x8.39mm and weighs around 211 grams. The K70 Supreme Champion Edition weighs 212 grams.

Redmi K70 Extreme Edition

Redmi K70 Extreme Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Further reading: Redmi K70 Extreme Edition, Redmi K70 Extreme Edition Price, Redmi K70 Extreme Edition Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi K70 Extreme Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, Up to 24GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
