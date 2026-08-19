Redmi M100 has been launched as the latest mid-range smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand. The new offering has a 6.9-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi M100 comes in three colour options and offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The handset runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 mobile platform and carries a 7,900mAh cell that supports 45W wired and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

Redmi M100 Price

The Redmi M100 is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 31,000), respectively. It is currently available for purchase in China in Haoyehei, Star Rain White and Wilderness Green (translated from Chinese) colours.

Redmi M100 Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Redmi M100 runs on Xiaomi Hyper OS 3 and features a 6.9-inch (720x1,600 pixels) LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers 675 nits typical brightness and up to 825 nits global brightness. It also has TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light emissions and flicker-free performance.

The Redmi M100 ships with an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset alongside the Adreno GPU. It features up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Redmi M100 has a 13-megapixel main rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The camera setup supports face recognition, portrait mode, night mode, time-lapse photography, among others.

The Redmi M100 includes an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, and virtual distance sensor. Connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, BeiDou, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Redmi M100 packs a 7,900mAh battery which supports up to 45W wired fast charging and up to 22.5W wired reverse charging. It measures 170.12x78.42x8.8mm and weighs 232g.

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