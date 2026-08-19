iQOO Z11S has been launched in China with a 10,000mAh battery packed into an 8.59mm-thick body. The new mid-range smartphone features a 144Hz AMOLED display with a 2,000-nit full-screen brightness rating and SGS certifications for low blue light and low flicker. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset and comes with a 50-megapixel rear camera. The phone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and supports 44W wired charging. iQOO has not yet confirmed whether the Z11S will launch outside China.

iQOO Z11S Price, Availability

The iQOO Z11S starts in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 31,200), CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 35,500) and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 41,200), respectively. The handset comes in Snow White, Dark Rock Black and Floating Light (translated from Chinese) colour options and is available for purchase via the Vivo China e-store.

iQOO Z11S Features, Specifications

The iQOO Z11S features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 2800x1260-pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate in supported games. It supports HDR, P3 wide colour gamut and full-brightness DC dimming. The phone runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Full-Power Version chipset paired with a Mali G625 GPU. The smartphone has 12GB of LPDDR4X dual-channel RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage in the listed configuration. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

For photography, the iQOO Z11S has a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. The main camera supports up to 10x digital zoom and can record video at up to 4K resolution. A front-facing 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.05 aperture handles selfies and video calls. It supports full-focus operation and records video at up to 1080p.

Connectivity options on the iQOO Z11S include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6 on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, OTG and a USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for up to 44W fast charging. For security, it is equipped with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

The iQOO Z11S measures 163.90x76.50x8.59mm and weighs approximately 225g. It has a plastic mid-frame and a composite back panel. It comes with an IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

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