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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Design Spotted in Official-Looking Leaked Renders

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra was recently spotted on the Google Play Console website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 11:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Design Spotted in Official-Looking Leaked Renders

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra might retain the front notch

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra might carry two rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra could offer stylus support
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the tablet
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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series is expected to be launched soon, as multiple models from the rumoured lineup have been spotted on multiple certification websites. The series is rumoured to include at least three models, namely Galaxy Tab S12, Galaxy Tab S12+, and Galaxy S12 Ultra, which could be the South Korean tech giant's next-generation flagship tablet. The Ultra model was recently spotted on the list of supported devices on the Google Play Console database, hinting at its two connectivity options. Now, the purported renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra have surfaced online, revealing its design, along with other details.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Design, Specifications (Expected)

Android Headlines has published purported official-looking renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, revealing the upcoming flagship tablet's design, features, and more details. The tablet appears in a grey colourway. It is shown to sport a flat rear panel, with a horizontally aligned dual rear camera system placed in the top-right corner of the panel. An LED flash could also be placed next to the camera module.

Meanwhile, the horizontally aligned Samsung branding is expected to be placed in the top-left corner of the panel. On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is shown to be equipped with a flat display, similar to its predecessor. Moreover, the company is expected to equip its flagship tablet with a waterdrop-style notch, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls.

The predecessor of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra also sports a similar waterdrop-style notch on the front. Similarly, the upcoming tablet might also boast relatively thin bezels. The power button and volume controls could be placed on the top of the tablet when held horizontally. The render also suggests that the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will ship with support for the S-Pen stylus.

This comes shortly after the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra was spotted on the list of supported devices on the Google Play Console. The Wi-Fi-only version of the tablet was spotted with the model number SM-X940, while the two Wi-Fi + cellular models were listed with the model numbers SM-X946B and SM-X946N. The early listing suggested that the tablet could be launched in select global markets soon, including India.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Design, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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