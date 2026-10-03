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What Is LTPO Display Technology? How It Works, Benefits and Drawbacks Explained

LTPO was originally developed by Apple as part of an LTPO backplane for the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 October 2026 08:00 IST
What Is LTPO Display Technology? How It Works, Benefits and Drawbacks Explained

Phones like the OnePlus 15 (pictured) sport an LTPO AMOLED screen

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Highlights
  • LTPO combines LTPS and oxide TFTs to enable high efficiency and speed
  • Certain LTPO displays can drop their refresh rates down to just 1Hz
  • High production costs limit LTPO panels mainly to high-end devices
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Smartphone displays have come a long way in a short period of time. LCD panels, which once dominated the market, have been phased out in most segments in favour of more advanced display technologies. Today, buyers can choose from AMOLED, OLED, pOLED, and other types. Meanwhile, high-end smartphones are also increasingly advertised with another term — LTPO. It is often mentioned alongside 120Hz refresh rates and always-on displays. However, LTPO is not simply another type of screen panel, but a backplane technology that helps a display dynamically adjust its refresh rate depending on what is being shown.

What is LTPO display technology?

LTPO stands for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide. It is a display backplane technology that combines two types of thin-film transistors (TFTs) — Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon (LTPS) and oxide TFTs, commonly based on IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide).

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For switching circuits, LTPO uses LTPS, while oxide TFTs are leveraged for driving the display. It is this hybrid approach that allows LTPO panels to offer both fast operation and lower power consumption.

What's also important to understand is that LTPO is technically not a replacement for OLED or AMOLED screens. Instead, it works underneath such panels by controlling the pixels. This is why smartphone specifications can refer to a screen as an LTPO AMOLED display.

The technology was originally developed by Apple as part of an LTPO backplane for the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018. Since then, it has become increasingly common in premium smartphones and smartwatches.

LTPO Display Benefits

The biggest advantage of LTPO is power efficiency. A display running at a high refresh rate consumes more power, and not every task requires the screen to refresh that frequently. By dynamically lowering the refresh rate when possible, an LTPO display can reduce the amount of power consumed by the screen.

This is useful with always-on display features. Instead of keeping the display refreshing at 60Hz or 120Hz while showing the time, notifications, or other static information, an LTPO panel can drop to a much lower refresh rate. Some LTPO implementations can even go down to 1Hz for such use cases.

The other major benefit is that users do not have to choose between high refresh rates and power efficiency. When the content demands it, the display can increase its refresh rate. For example, while reading an ebook or looking at a static image, an LTPO display can operate at a very low refresh rate. When the user starts scrolling, it can increase the refresh rate to make movement appear smoother.

LTPO Display Drawbacks

The biggest drawback of LTPO is cost. LTPO panels are more complex to manufacture than conventional OLED displays, which is one of the key reasons they are usually restricted to high-end phones and smartwatches.

There can also be trade-offs in display density, albeit such instances are rare. One such instance is with the use of larger IGZO TFTs in LTPO, which can potentially compromise display density.

FAQs

1. What does LTPO stand for?

LTPO stands for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide. It is a display backplane technology that combines LTPS and oxide TFTs to enable more efficient control of the display.

2. Is LTPO better than AMOLED?

LTPO and AMOLED are different aspects of a display. AMOLED refers to the OLED display technology, while LTPO refers to the backplane used to control it. Therefore, an LTPO AMOLED display combines the two technologies rather than being an alternative to AMOLED.

3. Does LTPO improve battery life?

LTPO can improve power efficiency by dynamically reducing the refresh rate when high refresh rates are not required. This can be especially useful for static content and always-on displays. The actual battery-life improvement varies depending on the device and its implementation.

4. Can LTPO displays run at 1Hz?

Some LTPO displays can reduce their refresh rate to around 1Hz. This is particularly useful for static content and always-on display features, where continuously refreshing the screen at a high rate would consume unnecessary power.

5. Is LTPO only available on premium smartphones?

LTPO has traditionally been associated with high-end smartphones and smartwatches because of its higher manufacturing cost compared with standard OLED solutions. However, wider adoption and increasing production could eventually make the technology more common in less expensive devices.

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Further reading: LTPO Display
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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