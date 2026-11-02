Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched in August 2021 with an under-display camera on the foldable display, making it the first book-style foldable from the tech giant to feature it. The three following models, launched in 2022, 2023, and 2024, continued to sport the under-display cameras for selfies and video calls. However, with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in 2025, the smartphone maker decided to replace the sensor with a conventional selfie shooter, placed inside a hole-punch display cutout. Now, just two years after the transition, the company is reportedly planning to equip the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 with an under-display shooter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster kro (@kro_roe) has shared that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 will be equipped with an under-display camera, placed behind the foldable screen of the handset. Apart from this, the South Korean tech giant is also planning to bring “major” changes to the internals of the book-style foldable. However, the overall thickness and design could see little changes from this year's passport-style Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Earlier, the tipster had shared that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be closer to Apple's iPhone Duo in terms of dimensions. It is worth noting that Apple launched the iPhone Duo in September with an under-display camera, which the tech giant calls a FaceTime camera. While the company has yet to confirm these details, it looks like Samsung is trying to compete directly with the iPhone Duo next year by bringing the two foldables even closer.

If this is true, Samsung could make the switch back to an under-display camera just two years after it moved away from it. In August 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 introduced the under-display camera. It featured a 4-megapixel sensor, which was placed behind the 7.6-inch foldable screen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 carried the decision forward as Samsung decided to double down on the technology.

However, in 2025, the tech giant decided that it was done with the technology, replacing it with a 10-megapixel camera placed inside a hole-punch display cutout for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Launched earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra continue to feature the same 10-megapixel camera. The company reportedly made the decision because of the poor image quality of the under-display solution.