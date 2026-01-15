Best Deals on Xiaomi, Redmi Phones in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

Technology News
  Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Xiaomi 14 Civi, Redmi Note 15 5G and More Xiaomi Phones

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Xiaomi 14 Civi, Redmi Note 15 5G and More Xiaomi Phones

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Shoppers can look forward to reduced prices, bundled bank offers, and exchange deals.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 January 2026 18:24 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Xiaomi 14 Civi, Redmi Note 15 5G and More Xiaomi Phones

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Xiaomi 14 Civi (pictured) can be bought for Rs 26,249

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 starts on January 16
  • SBI and Amazon Pay ICICI cards unlock extra discounts and cashback
  • Redmi Note and Redmi 5G models get major discounts
Amazon is set to kick off its Great Republic Day Sale 2026 on January 16, bringing a wide range of smartphone deals for buyers looking to upgrade their devices. Touted as one of India's biggest shopping events of the season, the sale will feature strong discounts, bank offers, and cashback benefits across popular smartphone brands, with Xiaomi and Redmi models expected to be among the highlights. Amazon is also promoting limited-time cart deals, making early purchases especially worthwhile.

As part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, buyers can take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount on payments made using SBI credit cards and eligible EMI transactions, subject to terms and conditions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will continue to receive unlimited 5 percent cashback on purchases, while Rewards Gold subscribers are eligible for assured 5 percent cashback during the sale period.

The Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is expected to include attractive offers on several Xiaomi and Redmi phones. We have already compiled some of the best deals you can explore on Apple, Vivo and Samsung handsets. Shoppers can look forward to reduced prices, bundled bank offers, and exchange deals, making the sale a key opportunity to refresh smartphones at lower effective prices.

Best Deals on Xiaomi, Redmi Phones in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is seeing one of the steepest markdowns in the lineup. The premium smartphone, which carries a listed price of Rs. 54,999, is currently available for Rs. 26,249, making it a compelling option for buyers looking for a flagship-grade device at a significantly lower cost. The Redmi Note 15 5G is also part of the sale, with its price reduced from Rs. 26,999 to Rs. 20,999, adding further value in the upper mid-range segment.

Other discounted models include the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, which is available for Rs. 19,999 instead of Rs. 28,999. The Redmi 15 5G has received a smaller cut and can be purchased for Rs. 15,999, down from Rs. 17,999. Meanwhile, the Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition is among the most affordable options in the sale, priced at Rs. 12,499 compared to its original tag of Rs. 19,999, offering an entry point for budget-focused buyers.

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Xiaomi 14 Civi Rs. 54,999 Rs. 26,249 Buy Now
Redmi Note 15 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Redmi 15 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition Rs. 19,999 Rs. 12,499 Buy Now
Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi 14 Civi

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Leica camera features
  • Solid performance
  • Decent display
  • Powerful speakers
  • Value for money
  • Bad
  • No IP68 rating
  • Random notifications from GetApps
  • Battery output is not the best in the segment
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 Civi review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1236x2750 pixels
Redmi Note 15 5G

Redmi Note 15 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • Cameras are inconsistent
  • No HDR playback support
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design feels premium
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Large display for binge watching
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Inadequate brightness levels
  • Considerable bloatware
Read detailed Redmi 15 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Xiaomi, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI Takes on Google Translate With Its New AI-Powered Translation Feature
iQOO Z11 Turbo Launched With 7,600mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Xiaomi 14 Civi, Redmi Note 15 5G and More Xiaomi Phones
