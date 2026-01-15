Amazon is set to kick off its Great Republic Day Sale 2026 on January 16, bringing a wide range of smartphone deals for buyers looking to upgrade their devices. Touted as one of India's biggest shopping events of the season, the sale will feature strong discounts, bank offers, and cashback benefits across popular smartphone brands, with Xiaomi and Redmi models expected to be among the highlights. Amazon is also promoting limited-time cart deals, making early purchases especially worthwhile.

As part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, buyers can take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount on payments made using SBI credit cards and eligible EMI transactions, subject to terms and conditions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will continue to receive unlimited 5 percent cashback on purchases, while Rewards Gold subscribers are eligible for assured 5 percent cashback during the sale period.

The Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is expected to include attractive offers on several Xiaomi and Redmi phones. We have already compiled some of the best deals you can explore on Apple, Vivo and Samsung handsets. Shoppers can look forward to reduced prices, bundled bank offers, and exchange deals, making the sale a key opportunity to refresh smartphones at lower effective prices.

Best Deals on Xiaomi, Redmi Phones in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is seeing one of the steepest markdowns in the lineup. The premium smartphone, which carries a listed price of Rs. 54,999, is currently available for Rs. 26,249, making it a compelling option for buyers looking for a flagship-grade device at a significantly lower cost. The Redmi Note 15 5G is also part of the sale, with its price reduced from Rs. 26,999 to Rs. 20,999, adding further value in the upper mid-range segment.

Other discounted models include the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, which is available for Rs. 19,999 instead of Rs. 28,999. The Redmi 15 5G has received a smaller cut and can be purchased for Rs. 15,999, down from Rs. 17,999. Meanwhile, the Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition is among the most affordable options in the sale, priced at Rs. 12,499 compared to its original tag of Rs. 19,999, offering an entry point for budget-focused buyers.

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link Xiaomi 14 Civi Rs. 54,999 Rs. 26,249 Buy Now Redmi Note 15 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now Redmi 15 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition Rs. 19,999 Rs. 12,499 Buy Now

