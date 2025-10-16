Technology News
Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Note 15 Pro India Launch Timeline, Price and Specifications Leaked

Redmi Note 15 Pro was launched in China a few months ago, and the handset is available in four colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 14:41 IST
Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Note 15 Pro India Launch Timeline, Price and Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note Pro+ (pictured) launched in China on August 21

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro series packs a 7,000mAh battery
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ carries a triple-rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to confirm the India launch
Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ were launched in China a few months ago. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly preparing to unveil the two handsets in India. The phones are said to be priced similarly to their predecessors in the country. Moreover, they might arrive in the country with slightly different camera specifications than their Chinese counterparts. The Redmi Note 15 series will succeed the Note 14 series, which debuted in India earlier this year.

Redmi Note 15 Series Launch in India, Pricing (Expected)

SmartPrix collaborated with tipster Yogesh Brar to leak the pricing, specifications and launch timeline for the Redmi Note 15 series in India. The handsets will be launched in India in January 2026, according to the publication. The series, which includes the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+, will reportedly go on sale by mid-January. Additionally, the expected price range in India and the key specifications of the lineup have been shared.

According to the report, the Redmi Note 15 series will be priced in India “very similar” to its predecessor, the Redmi Note 14 series. For context, the base variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, launched in India earlier this year in January at a starting price of Rs. 22,400. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G was priced at Rs. 20,900 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Redmi Note 15 Series Specifications (Expected)

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi Note 15 series debuted in China on August 21. While the Pro model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, the Pro+ features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. However, the Indian version is tipped to offer a slightly different camera configuration than its Chinese counterpart.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will reportedly feature a “new” 200-megapixel main camera on the back. Meanwhile, the Note 15 Pro might carry a 108-megapixel sensor. Both phones are said to sport the same chipset and display as the Chinese versions.

To recap, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Note 15 Pro sport 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,772 pixels) micro-curved displays, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 3,200nit peak brightness. Both feature up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage, too.

For optics, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ carries a triple-rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Meanwhile, the Pro model is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide sensor.

On the front, the Note 15 Pro+ and Note 15 Pro sport 32-megapixel and 20-megapixel selfie cameras, respectively.

Both handsets pack 7,000mAh batteries with 22.5W wired reverse charging support. However, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ supports 90W wired fast charging, and the Note 15 Pro supports 45W wired fast charging.

Redmi Note 15 Pro

Redmi Note 15 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid design
  • Excellent Display
  • Decent Cameras
  • Capable performance
  • Battery monster
  • Bad
  • Slippery back panel
  • The 3+4 software update cycle seems on the lower side
  • Some AI features are a hit and a miss
Read detailed Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus price in India, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus specifications, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus launch in India, Redmi Note 15 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 15 Pro specifications, Redmi Note 15 Pro launch in India, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Goes on Sale in India Alongside ROG Xbox Ally: Price, Features

