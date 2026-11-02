Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 18 Pro series in China in September with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipsets. They are expected to be available in other global markets in the coming months. Now, a new leak indicates that Xiaomi is preparing to unveil four new devices. The leak also reveals their internal codenames. The company is reportedly working on new artificial intelligence (AI) and camera-related features.

Xiaomi's New Devices Surface With Internal Codenames

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X suggested Xiaomi is working on four devices currently identified by their internal codenames. These include 'rome', 'fengtian', 'feynman', and 'jilin'. The leak does not include exact product categories.

The 'rome' codename is claimed to be linked to a flagship in the Xiaomi 18 series. It is expected to sit alongside the rumoured Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, which is codenamed 'madrid'. The 'fengtian' could be an upcoming Xiaomi tablet. It could belong to the same product series as the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro, internally known as 'shuntian', and the Pad 9 Pro Max, reportedly codenamed 'yingtian'.

The tipster says the 'feynman' device remains unidentified for now, while the device bearing codename 'jilin' could be a new Redmi-branded product. The codename follows Xiaomi's apparent practice of using Chinese city names for Redmi devices.

Further, leaks claim that Xiaomi is working on an offline version of its XiaoAI assistant powered by its in-house MiMo AI model. It is reportedly developed using the company's own MiMo AI model. This could potentially allow users to access the AI assistant without the internet.

Xiaomi is also said to be preparing to add XRING features into a smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. An AI-powered video segmentation feature associated with its XRING O1 chipset is also said to be in the works. Additionally, the company is said to be working on a new gesture emoji option for its camera application.

There is currently no official confirmation from Xiaomi of the four devices or the reported software features. The brand launched the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max in China last month. The former has the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while the Pro Max features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.