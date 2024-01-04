Redmi Note 13 5G series — comprising the Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, and Note 13 Pro+ 5G — was launched in India on Thursday. The company's latest models sport 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screens and are equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset and is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 200-megapixel primary camera. The handsets run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and will get three OS upgrades, according to the company.

Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, Note 13 Pro+ 5G price in India, availability.

Redmi Note 13 5G pricing starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the phone is also available in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. The phone comes in Arctic White, Prism Gold, and Stealth Black colourways.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G comes in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations that cost Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, while a 12GB+256GB model is priced at Rs. 29,999. It will be sold in Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black colour options.

On the other hand, the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB+256GB storage model, while the 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants are priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. The handset is available in Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White colourways.

The handsets will be available for purchase on January 10 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and retail outlets. The company is offering a bank discount or exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000 on the Redmi Note 13 5G, and a Rs. 2,000 discount or exchange bonus on the Redmi Note 13 Pro or Note 13 Pro+ models, for ICICI Bank card transactions.

Redmi Note 13 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 13 5G runs on Android 13 with the company's MIUI 14 skin on top. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for 1,920Hz pulse width modulation (PWM dimming), a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chip with a Mali-G57 GPU paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 13 5G features a 108-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front for taking selfies and video calls.

Redmi has equipped the handset with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a proximity sensor. It also has an infrared blaster to control various appliances and devices.

The Redmi Note 13 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 33W. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The company has promised four years of security updates for the handset and three Android OS upgrades (up to Android 16). It measures 161.11x74.95x7.6mm and weighs 173.5g.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G specifications

Both the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Note 13 Pro+ 5G have some specifications in common with the standard model. The Pro models also feature 6.67-inch AMOLED screens, but they are curved and have a slightly higher 1.5K resolution (1,220x2,712 pixels), support up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip while the Note 13 Pro+ has a Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC — both phones are equipped with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Note 13 Pro+ 5G are equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera with a f/1.65 aperture and OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Like the standard Redmi Note 13 5G model, these phones also sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

You get up to 256GB and 512GB (UFS 3.1) of inbuilt storage on the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Note 13 Pro+ 5G, respectively. The top-of-the-line model offers support for Wi-Fi 6 routers while the other models support Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) connectivity, according to the company. The smartphones also offer NFC support and have an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W charging, while the Note 13 Pro+ has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging support and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The handsets measure 161.2x74.3x8mm (Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G) and 161.4x74.2x8.9mm (Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G) and weigh 187g and 205g, respectively.

