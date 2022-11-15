Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database, Specifications Tipped: Report

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is expected to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 15 November 2022 14:23 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Sudhanshu1414

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G design and case renders had leaked recently

  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is expected to support Bluetooth 5.2
  • Galaxy A14 5G is said to feature a flat frame design
  • The smartphone is rumoured to sport a water-drop notch

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, the upcoming A-series handset from Samsung, has reportedly been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database. The listing indicates that the smartphone carries model numbers SM-A146U, SM-A146VL, SM-A146W, SM-A146U, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146P, SM-A146P/N, SM-A146P/DSN. The listing suggests that the Galaxy A14 5G may launch soon. The handset is expected to support Bluetooth 5.2. It is most likely a successor of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. A recent leak had indicated that the handset will sport a flat frame design, similar to the Galaxy S22 series.

According to a recent report by MySmartPrice, the upcoming handset from the Galaxy A series, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database. The listing suggests that the handset will carry the model numbers SM-A146U, SM-A146VL, SM-A146W, SM-A146U, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146P, SM-A146P/N, SM-A146P/DSN.

Additionally, the Bluetooth SIG listing has also been said to confirm the moniker of the upcoming handset to be Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone is also expected to support Bluetooth 5.2.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G design and case renders had leaked recently. The Galaxy A14 5G is expected to come in a flat frame design that is similar to the Galaxy S22 series. The case renders of the smartphone also suggested three circular cutouts for the camera sensors, next to which is an LED flash module. The power button of the handset has been hinted to sport a fingerprint scanner.

The report also added that the Samsung Galaxy A14 is said to sport a water-drop notch for the selfie camera on the front. The handset is said to sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LCD display and is expected to measure 167.7 x 78.7 x 9.3mm.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Best Budget Phone Under Rs. 15,000

