Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, the upcoming A-series handset from Samsung, has reportedly been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database. The listing indicates that the smartphone carries model numbers SM-A146U, SM-A146VL, SM-A146W, SM-A146U, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146P, SM-A146P/N, SM-A146P/DSN. The listing suggests that the Galaxy A14 5G may launch soon. The handset is expected to support Bluetooth 5.2. It is most likely a successor of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. A recent leak had indicated that the handset will sport a flat frame design, similar to the Galaxy S22 series.

Additionally, the Bluetooth SIG listing has also been said to confirm the moniker of the upcoming handset to be Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone is also expected to support Bluetooth 5.2.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G design and case renders had leaked recently. The Galaxy A14 5G is expected to come in a flat frame design that is similar to the Galaxy S22 series. The case renders of the smartphone also suggested three circular cutouts for the camera sensors, next to which is an LED flash module. The power button of the handset has been hinted to sport a fingerprint scanner.

The report also added that the Samsung Galaxy A14 is said to sport a water-drop notch for the selfie camera on the front. The handset is said to sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LCD display and is expected to measure 167.7 x 78.7 x 9.3mm.

