Samsung will showcase the 6K 3D Odyssey G9, Odyssey 3D, and several other monitors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, the company announced on Wednesday. CES is one of the world's largest tech trade shows, which begins January 7. Samsung's 2026 lineup is led by the 6K 3D Odyssey G9, which is claimed to have a 6K display with glasses-free 3D technology. The South Korea-based tech conglomerate will also showcase Odyssey 3D, Odyssey G6, Odyssey G8, and Odyssey OLED G8, equipped with up to 240Hz high refresh rate, large screens, and gaming-focused features.

Samsung Monitors at CES 2026

In a newsroom post, Samsung detailed the features of its upcoming monitors. The 2026 Odyssey 3D is claimed to bring several upgrades over the 2025 model. As per the company, it has a 32-inch IPS OLED screen with a 6K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, boosted up to 330Hz via the Dual Mode feature. The monitor can output 3D content without requiring glasses. Samsung says it can also turn 2D footage into immersive 3D.

2026 Odyssey 3D can display 3D content without requiring dedicated glasses, as per the company

Photo Credit: Samsung

The 27-inch Odyssey G6 is claimed to deliver up to 1,040Hz refresh rate through Dual Mode. It also has native QHD resolution support up to 600Hz. Samsung claims it is compatible with both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync technologies for reduced screen tearing and flicker reduction.

At CES 2026, Samsung will showcase its expanded range of Odyssey G8 models, the first of which is the 32-inch Odyssey G8 (G80HS). The monitor is said to be capable of up to 6K output at a 165Hz refresh rate. Like the Odyssey 3D, it can also deliver up to 330Hz gaming in 3K resolution, leveraging Dual Mode.

The 27-inch Odyssey G8 (G80HF), meanwhile, is a 5K resolution option with native support up to 180Hz and with Dual Mode boosting to 360Hz in QHD resolution. The last model in the 2026 Odyssey G8 lineup is the 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SH). It is equipped with a 4K QD-OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, 300 nits peak brightness, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and DisplayPort 2.1 support.

Samsung claims all of the three models support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync technologies. The entire lineup will be showcased at CES 2026 from January 6–9, as per the company.