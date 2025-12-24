Technology News
English Edition

Samsung 6K 3D Odyssey G9, Four Other Monitors Unveiled Ahead of CES 2026

Samsung says it will showcase the entire lineup of monitors at CES 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 December 2025 13:42 IST
Samsung 6K 3D Odyssey G9, Four Other Monitors Unveiled Ahead of CES 2026

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung will unveil five new monitors at CES 2026

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The 6K Odyssey G9 offers glasses-free 3D display technology
  • New Odyssey G8 models include 6K, 5K, and 4K screen resoultion options
  • All monitors support FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync technologies
Advertisement

Samsung will showcase the 6K 3D Odyssey G9, Odyssey 3D, and several other monitors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, the company announced on Wednesday. CES is one of the world's largest tech trade shows, which begins January 7. Samsung's 2026 lineup is led by the 6K 3D Odyssey G9, which is claimed to have a 6K display with glasses-free 3D technology. The South Korea-based tech conglomerate will also showcase Odyssey 3D, Odyssey G6, Odyssey G8, and Odyssey OLED G8, equipped with up to 240Hz high refresh rate, large screens, and gaming-focused features.

Samsung Monitors at CES 2026

In a newsroom post, Samsung detailed the features of its upcoming monitors. The 2026 Odyssey 3D is claimed to bring several upgrades over the 2025 model. As per the company, it has a 32-inch IPS OLED screen with a 6K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, boosted up to 330Hz via the Dual Mode feature. The monitor can output 3D content without requiring glasses. Samsung says it can also turn 2D footage into immersive 3D.

samsung ces 2026 3d 2026 Odyssey 3D

2026 Odyssey 3D can display 3D content without requiring dedicated glasses, as per the company
Photo Credit: Samsung

The 27-inch Odyssey G6 is claimed to deliver up to 1,040Hz refresh rate through Dual Mode. It also has native QHD resolution support up to 600Hz. Samsung claims it is compatible with both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync technologies for reduced screen tearing and flicker reduction.

At CES 2026, Samsung will showcase its expanded range of Odyssey G8 models, the first of which is the 32-inch Odyssey G8 (G80HS). The monitor is said to be capable of up to 6K output at a 165Hz refresh rate. Like the Odyssey 3D, it can also deliver up to 330Hz gaming in 3K resolution, leveraging Dual Mode.

The 27-inch Odyssey G8 (G80HF), meanwhile, is a 5K resolution option with native support up to 180Hz and with Dual Mode boosting to 360Hz in QHD resolution. The last model in the 2026 Odyssey G8 lineup is the 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SH). It is equipped with a 4K QD-OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, 300 nits peak brightness, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and DisplayPort 2.1 support.

Samsung claims all of the three models support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync technologies. The entire lineup will be showcased at CES 2026 from January 6–9, as per the company.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung 6K Odyssey 3D, Samsung Odyssey 3D, Samsung Odyssey G8, Samsung Odyssey G6, Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, Samsung, CES 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google One, Gemini Annual Plan Prices Slashed By Half for Limited Period: Details
Samsung 6K 3D Odyssey G9, Four Other Monitors Unveiled Ahead of CES 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date, Price Range Leaked
  2. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Will Launch in China With These Features
  3. You Can Now Get Google One and Gemini Annual Plan for Half the Price
  4. OnePlus Turbo Display Details Leaked; Could Arrive With This 165Hz Screen
  5. How Much Water Does AI Use? Consumption Now Exceeds World's Bottled Water
  6. Samsung Galaxy TriFold Gets Folded 150,000 Times: Here's What Happened
  7. Realme Pad 3 Key Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Samsung Drops Galaxy S26 Edge As Compay Rethinks Ultra-Thin Phones: Report
  9. Paramount's New Offer for Warner Bros. Is Not Sufficient, Major Investor Says
  10. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Loses Indie Game Awards Honour Over Gen AI Use
#Latest Stories
  1. Fact Check: Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows 11 in Rust Using AI?
  2. Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Tipped to Launch With New MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Chip
  3. Samsung 6K 3D Odyssey G9, Four Other Monitors Unveiled Ahead of CES 2026
  4. Crypto Markets Stay Range-Bound, Traders Wary as Liquidity Remains Thin
  5. Realme Pad 3 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive With 12,200mAh Battery
  6. Google One, Gemini Annual Plan Prices Slashed By Half for Limited Period: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Plans Reportedly Dropped Amidst Poor Sales of Ultra-Thin Phones
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Hinge Survives Around 150,000 Folds in Durability Test on YouTube
  9. 007 First Light Delayed by Two Months, Will Now Launch on May 27, 2026
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Launch Confirmed; Could Feature Rotary Dial Around Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »