Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Hinge Survives Around 150,000 Folds in Durability Test on YouTube

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Hinge Survives Around 150,000 Folds in Durability Test on YouTube

Despite the hinge-related issues, the Galaxy Z TriFold’s display remained operational till the end of the test.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 December 2025 12:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Hinge Survives Around 150,000 Folds in Durability Test on YouTube

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was launched in select markets on December 2

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was tested for durability by a YouTube channel
  • Hinge elasticity weakened significantly after 144,000 folds
  • The phone could no longer stay fully open without force at that stage
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was launched in select global markets last month as the company's first triple foldable smartphone. Questions were raised about its durability due to the existence of triple screens and their hinge mechanisms, although Samsung said that it had undergone a rigorous testing process. A South Korea-based YouTube channel put the company's claims to the test by putting the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold through a fold test, where its hinge began to give way at about 1.4 lakh folds.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Display Hinge Test

As per a Droid-Life report, the YouTube channel OMG_electronics livestreamed a test of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold's display hinge. In the video, the tri-fold phone was subjected to a repeated folding and unfolding process for more than eight days in a row, to test how well its dual hinges hold up over time.

The first hinge appears to have begun producing audible creaking sounds after around 61,000 folds. Similar noises were observed from the second hinge after approximately 121,000 folds. The video shows that the hinge lost some of its elasticity by the time the fold count reached about 144,000.

At this stage, the hosts reportedly claimed that the Galaxy Z TriFold could no longer be fully opened on its own and required additional force to stay open.

Despite the hinge-related issues, the Galaxy Z TriFold's display remained operational till the end of the test. The report also highlights that the testing conditions were far more aggressive than typical daily use, with the phone being folded repeatedly in a short span of time rather than over several years.

Samsung, meanwhile, claims that the Galaxy Z TriFold can withstand up to 200,000 folds, which means 200,000 folds and unfolds, combined. As per the tech giant, this number simulates 100 folds per day for a period of five years. This still falls short of Galaxy Z Fold 7's durability claims. The handset, notably, is rated to withstand up to 500,000 folds.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 10.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,160x1,584 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Design, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
007 First Light Delayed by Two Months, Will Now Launch on May 27, 2026

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Hinge Survives Around 150,000 Folds in Durability Test on YouTube
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date, Price Range Leaked
  2. Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Details and Realme Buds Air Launch Date Revealed
  3. Realme Pad 3 Key Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Oppo Find N6, Find X9 Ultra Could Launch in China Early Next Year
  5. OnePlus Turbo Display Details Leaked; Could Arrive With This 165Hz Screen
  6. Battle of the Nerds: Godfather of AI, Google DeepMind Chief Argue Over AGI
  7. Paramount's New Offer for Warner Bros. Is Not Sufficient, Major Investor Says
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Poco X8 Pro Spotted on IMDA Ahead of Global Launch
  9. Realme Watch 5 Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy TriFold Gets Folded 150,000 Times: Here's What Happened
#Latest Stories
  1. Google One, Gemini Annual Plan Prices Slashed By Half for Limited Period: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Plans Reportedly Dropped Amidst Poor Sales of Ultra-Thin Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Hinge Survives Around 150,000 Folds in Durability Test on YouTube
  4. 007 First Light Delayed by Two Months, Will Now Launch on May 27, 2026
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Launch Confirmed; Could Feature Rotary Dial Around Camera Module
  6. Oppo Pad Air 5 Unboxing Video Reveals Additional Design Details, Accessories
  7. OnePlus Turbo Tipped to Launch With 1.5K BOE Display With 165Hz Refresh Rate
  8. Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find X9 Ultra China Launch Timeline Leaked; May Debut in Q1 2026
  9. Realme Pad 3 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch; to Feature 2.8K Display and 45W Wired Charging
  10. NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope Delivers First Full-Sky Map, Unlocking Cosmic Secrets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »