The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was launched in select global markets last month as the company's first triple foldable smartphone. Questions were raised about its durability due to the existence of triple screens and their hinge mechanisms, although Samsung said that it had undergone a rigorous testing process. A South Korea-based YouTube channel put the company's claims to the test by putting the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold through a fold test, where its hinge began to give way at about 1.4 lakh folds.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Display Hinge Test

As per a Droid-Life report, the YouTube channel OMG_electronics livestreamed a test of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold's display hinge. In the video, the tri-fold phone was subjected to a repeated folding and unfolding process for more than eight days in a row, to test how well its dual hinges hold up over time.

The first hinge appears to have begun producing audible creaking sounds after around 61,000 folds. Similar noises were observed from the second hinge after approximately 121,000 folds. The video shows that the hinge lost some of its elasticity by the time the fold count reached about 144,000.

At this stage, the hosts reportedly claimed that the Galaxy Z TriFold could no longer be fully opened on its own and required additional force to stay open.

Despite the hinge-related issues, the Galaxy Z TriFold's display remained operational till the end of the test. The report also highlights that the testing conditions were far more aggressive than typical daily use, with the phone being folded repeatedly in a short span of time rather than over several years.

Samsung, meanwhile, claims that the Galaxy Z TriFold can withstand up to 200,000 folds, which means 200,000 folds and unfolds, combined. As per the tech giant, this number simulates 100 folds per day for a period of five years. This still falls short of Galaxy Z Fold 7's durability claims. The handset, notably, is rated to withstand up to 500,000 folds.