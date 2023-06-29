Samsung Galaxy A24 smartphone was launched in Vietnam earlier this year. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G renders have been leaked online. The leaked CAD renders reveal the expected design and look of the company's rumoured smartphone. The South Korean smartphone maker has not revealed any details about the phone yet, however, the leaked renders suggest a Galaxy S23-like design and a triple rear camera setup on the back panel. The handset is expected to sport a waterdrop notch on the display.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) via GizNext has leaked the detailed renders of the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G in what appears to be a black colourvariant. The leaked renders suggest that the purported smartphone will bear resemblance to the Galaxy S23 5G on the back panel. The phone is seen to carry a triple rear camera setup sitting in three separate circular slots, alongside an LED flash. The camera setup can be seen positioned vertically on the top-left corner of the back panel. However, on the front, it will reportedly come with a sizeable chin below the screen. Additionally, the phone could sport a waterdrop notch on the display.

The leaked renders also suggest that the power button and the volume rocker are located on the right side of the handset while the left edge may have a SIM card slot. At the bottom, the phone could feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Moreover, the report also adds that the Galaxy A25 5G could get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The upcoming Galaxy A25 5G is speculated to succeed Galaxy A24, which was launched earlier this year in Vietnam. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixel) display with an Infinity-U notch housing a selfie camera. Powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset clocking 2.2GHz, the Samsung Galaxy A24 packs up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, there is a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone houses a 13-megapixel front camera lens.

