Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Design Renders Leaked, Could Pack Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G design renders have been leaked online giving an idea about the expected design of the smartphone.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 29 June 2023 20:52 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G could succeed Galaxy A24 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A25 5G could sport a waterdrop notch on display
  • The smartphone may come with a sizeable chin below the screen
  • Samsung Galaxy A25 5G was seen in black shade in leaked renders

Samsung Galaxy A24 smartphone was launched in Vietnam earlier this year. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G renders have been leaked online. The leaked CAD renders reveal the expected design and look of the company's rumoured smartphone. The South Korean smartphone maker has not revealed any details about the phone yet, however, the leaked renders suggest a Galaxy S23-like design and a triple rear camera setup on the back panel. The handset is expected to sport a waterdrop notch on the display.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) via GizNext has leaked the detailed renders of the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G in what appears to be a black colourvariant. The leaked renders suggest that the purported smartphone will bear resemblance to the Galaxy S23 5G on the back panel. The phone is seen to carry a triple rear camera setup sitting in three separate circular slots, alongside an LED flash. The camera setup can be seen positioned vertically on the top-left corner of the back panel. However, on the front, it will reportedly come with a sizeable chin below the screen. Additionally, the phone could sport a waterdrop notch on the display.

The leaked renders also suggest that the power button and the volume rocker are located on the right side of the handset while the left edge may have a SIM card slot. At the bottom, the phone could feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Moreover, the report also adds that the Galaxy A25 5G could get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The upcoming Galaxy A25 5G is speculated to succeed Galaxy A24, which was launched earlier this year in Vietnam. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixel) display with an Infinity-U notch housing a selfie camera. Powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset clocking 2.2GHz, the Samsung Galaxy A24 packs up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, there is a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone houses a 13-megapixel front camera lens. 

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A25 5G renders
