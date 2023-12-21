WhosNext2023
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G India Launch Set for December 26

Both Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G support 25W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 December 2023 15:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G India Launch Set for December 26

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G was unveiled in Vietnam on December 11

  • Samsung Galaxy A25 5G will launch with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • Indian variant of the phone will have AI-backed photo-editing features
  • The Galaxy A25 5G will feature a 50-megapixel OIS-supported main camera
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G were unveiled in Vietnam on December 11. Now, the smartphones are confirmed to launch in India. Samsung has revealed the launch date of the two A-series phones. The Indian variants of both models are expected to share similar specifications with their Vietnamese versions. They are expected to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.0, Super AMOLED displays, and 5,000mAh batteries with 25W wired charging support. 

The company confirmed in a press statement that the Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G will launch in India on December 26 at 12:30pm IST. The Indian variant of the Galaxy A15 5G, set to succeed the Galaxy A14 5G, will carry a 50-megapixel triple camera system with Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS) support that is said to reduce blur and distortion in videos. It will also be offered in multiple storage and RAM variants. 

Samsung's Galaxy A25 5G, on the other hand, is confirmed to feature a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and a 50-megapixel optical image stabilisation (OIS) supported triple rear camera unit. The company claims that this phone will also come with pre-installed AI-backed photo-editing features. In a press release, Samsung said that the Galaxy A25 5G will be powered by a 5nm chipset. 

Both the Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G will be equipped with the Knox Security platform, "built at the chip level" that is claimed to offer users with complete control of their data with the help of features like Auto Blocker, Secure Folder, Privacy Dashboard, Samsung Passkey, etc, Samsung said in the release. The phones will also get Knox Vault chipsets for enhanced data security.

Pricing for the Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G in India is not known. However, the Galaxy A25 5G is priced at VND 65,90,000 (roughly Rs. 22,500) in Vietnam, while the Galaxy A15 5G is listed at VND 62,90,000 (roughly Rs. 21,500). Both models are offered in black, blue, light blue, and yellow colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G specifications, features

In Vietnam, the Galaxy A25 5G launched with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, while the Galaxy A15 came with a similar-sized display but with 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 800 nits.

The Galaxy A25 5G is powered by an in-house Exynos 1280 SoC paired with a Mali-G68 MP4 GPU. The Galaxy A15 5G, on the other hand, has a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. Both phones ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.0.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A25 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A15 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Both handsets are equipped with a 13-megapixel front camera sensor. They also pack 5,000mAh batteries with 25W wired charging support. In the Vietnamese market, the phones ship without the chargers in the box.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comment
 
 

